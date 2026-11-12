Happy retirement to a very good boy

After eight years comforting patients and families at the University of Missouri Children's Hospital in Columbia, a golden retriever named Link is retiring. The therapy dog has brought joy to countless children during some of their most difficult moments.

Link has spent most of his life making hospital visits a little less stressful for young patients and their families. KBIA's Jayden Bates-Bland followed Link on his final day of work before retirement, and learned about the impact of therapy dogs with the people whose lives Link has touched.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.