Missouri advocates and organizers are celebrating this month's passage of Amendment 6, which will make it harder for lawmakers to reverse measures passed by citizen initiatives. The Missouri Workers Center, one of the groups behind the paid sick leave initiative that was overturned by the General Assembly, has some big plans now.

Now that Amendment 6 has passed, the group is setting its sights on new political priorities, including workplace protections, a higher minimum wage and employer-provided healthcare. Daniel Tucker, political director of the Missouri Workers Center, and Kansas City barista John Dawkins sat down with KCUR’s Nomin Ujiyediin to talk about what the future could hold.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.