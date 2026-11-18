Kansas City had its 4th-warmest fall ever, making electricity bills higher than usual. Local nonprofits say the need for utility support is outpacing resources — and climate change will keep making the problem worse.

Electricity use is up more than 20% in three years as people keep the air conditioning running later into the year, with Kansas City's first freeze happening happening later than normal. KCUR's Anna Neumann reports on what this change in weather means and how it's affecting utilities.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.