My Fellow Kansans

Introducing: Up From Dust

Published June 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Jessica Cornelison
/
KCUR 89.3

Trees are swallowing prairies. Bees are starving for food. Farmland is washing away in the rain. Humans broke the environment — but we can heal it, too. Up From Dust is a new podcast from the Kansas News Service about the price of trying to shape the world around our needs, as seen from America’s breadbasket: Kansas. Hosts Celia Llopis-Jepsen and David Condos wander across prairies, farm fields and suburbia to find the folks who are finding less damaging, more sustainable ways to fix our generational mistakes.

