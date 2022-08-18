© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Politics, Elections and Government

St. Louis argues Missouri Attorney General can't sue city over abortion access funding

Missouri Independent | By Jason Hancock
Published August 18, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt at a senate candidate forum in St. Charles at the state GOP's annual Lincoln Days on Feb. 12, 2022.
Eric Schmid
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt at a senate candidate forum in St. Charles at the state GOP's annual Lincoln Days on Feb. 12, 2022. U.S. Reps. Billy Long and Vicky Hartzler and Attorney Mark McCloskey also attended the candidate forum.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued the city of St. Louis to block it from using federal funds to support access to abortion. The city argues that the law he cites violates the First Amendment and the supremacy clause.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt relied on an unconstitutional law when he sued the City of St. Louis to block it from using federal funds to support access to abortion, an attorney for the city argued in a counterclaim filed Wednesday.

The lawsuit, which has been moved to federal court, centers on legislation that established a Reproductive Equity Fund.

The fund grants the St. Louis Department of Health the authority to dole out $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to organizations providing logistical support, like to cover costs of travel or childcare, for those accessing abortions out-of-state.

Schmitt filed his lawsuit hours after St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed the legislation into law, arguing that it violates a state prohibition on public funds, employees or facilities being used to assist or encourage access to abortion.

In its counterclaim, the city argues the prohibition cited by Schmitt is unconstitutional, and thus, unenforceable.

A spokesman for the attorney general’s office declined comment Thursday.

The city’s argument relies on three claims.

First, the city argues that the American Rescue Plan, approved by Congress last year, was designed to assist local governments recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. And since COVID-19 precautions disrupted access to reproductive healthcare, the city believes its plan is lawful under federal law.

Therefore, the city argues the state law prohibiting use of public funds to ensure access to abortion violates the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Second, the state law bars public funds, employees or facilities from being used to “assist” or “encourage” abortion, which the city argues unconstitutionally restricts speech that is protected under the First Amendment.

Third, the city argues the law being cited by Schmitt to support his lawsuit violates the state constitution by infringing on St. Louis’ authority as a charter city to cooperate with the federal government to distribute funds.

Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, a network of news outlets supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Missouri Independent maintains editorial independence. 

Politics, Elections and Government St. LouisabortionMissouri Attorney GeneralEric SchmittReproductive rights
Jason Hancock
Jason Hancock has been writing about Missouri since 2011, most recently as lead political reporter for The Kansas City Star. He has spent nearly two decades covering politics and policy for news organizations across the Midwest, and has a track record of exposing government wrongdoing and holding elected officials accountable.
See stories by Jason Hancock
