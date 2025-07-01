Jackson County legislator accused of illegally using county staff for recall campaign

The campaign to recall Jackson County Executive Frank White now includes accusations that one of White’s chief rivals illegally used county-paid staff to collect petition signatures.

White’s team claims an email from Legislator Sean Smith, in his first term on the county legislature, shows that he was using county resources for partisan political purposes.

Smith sent an email to his legislative aide, Ashley Al-Shawish, instructing her how to handle emails about the recall effort sent to Smith’s county office.

“As we get these can you forward them to Sean@Seansmithformmo.com,” he wrote in an email KCUR obtained using the Missouri Sunshine Law. “Then, reply from there with the following: Hi, I’m replying to your inquiry about the recall. I need to avoid using my County email for these messages,” the December 20, 2024 email said.

White sent this email, along with others, to Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson and Sheriff Darryl Forte requesting an investigation into Smith.

“Our office has received credible and concerning information that Legislator Smith used Jackson County resources — including staff time, facilities, technology, and data — for political purposes tied to the recall of a duly elected official,” the letter said.

That official, of course, is White. Petitions were delivered Monday with enough valid signatures for a recall election, according to the Jackson County and Kansas City election offices.

White’s letter also accused Smith of using county staff to produce a recall campaign video.

Smith denies all of this. He said Al-Shawish has a separate device for campaign work and does not do any of it on county time.

“The real point of the email is that we shouldn’t reply to recall inquiries on the county email system,” Smith said in a text to KCUR.

In an interview Monday, Smith said it was White who used county staff for political purposes.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office wouldn’t comment on any potential evidence sent by White. “We take all allegations of potential violations of the law seriously; however, we cannot provide any further comment or details at this time,” spokesperson Jazzlyn Johnson said in an email.

Recall proponents needed 42,902 valid signatures — 20% of the total number of ballots cast in the previous county executive election — and turned in 43,011, according to the Jackson County Election Office.

The petititions are now with the county legislature.

“The petition was initiated by residents exercising a democratic right granted by the charter,” Legislature chair DaRon McGee said in a statement. “It is our duty now to ensure their voices are honored through a lawful, transparent, and orderly path forward.”

It is now up to the county legislature to schedule and fund the recall election. A special election could cost up to $1.5 million, according to Jackson County Election Director Tammy Brown. However, the recall could be tacked on to the general election in November, she said.