Missouri Rep. Mark Alford defends Medicaid cuts and Trump in contentious town hall

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford defended actions taken by President Donald Trump at a contentious town hall in Harrisburg on Wednesday night.

More than 100 constituents packed the Lions Club event hall. The small venue — full of shouting and passionate pleas — drew in people from all over the county who voiced their questions and complaints.

Hot topics during the session included Medicaid cuts, Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to Washington, D.C., and complaints about the priorities of the Republican Party.

Alford began the event with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, then opened the floor to questions. Questions continued for more than two hours.

As soon as the microphone opened, over 20 members of the crowd queued up for their chance to speak to the congressman.

The crowd spoke on a variety of issues, including the need for gun reform and their disapproval of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

One man who voiced his concern about Medicaid cuts said he was “living proof” of the importance of Medicaid after surviving being on a ventilator in a recent hospitalization.

To concerns about Medicaid cuts, Alford cited legislation proposed by Sen. Josh Hawley, who voted for cuts in Trump’s bill, to invest in rural hospitals and stop future Medicaid cuts.

“I wish I had thought of it,” Alford said, drawing mocking laughter. “We need more money to shore up to our hospitals.”

Alford is a Republican in his second term in Congress, following a long career as a TV news anchor in Kansas City.

Many people pleaded with Alford to address his commitments to Trump, with one attendee saying that Alford wasn’t in the Republican Party but the Trump party.

In response, Alford said, “Trump isn’t a perfect person but has the best interest at heart.” His response was met overwhelmingly with boos and shouts from the audience.

Throughout the meeting, Alford heard complaints from people who said they were unable to make contact with him or his team to voice their concerns.

“We are not doing the job we need to be doing,” Alford said. Throughout the meeting he directed people with questions to reach out to his team for answers.

As some in the audience chanted “liar” at him, Alford replied sarcastically, “If you didn’t want to hear my lies why did you come here tonight?”

One speaker noted that Alford was not visiting Columbia despite stopping in 15 counties this week.

“We are in Boone County, yes, but we are just a few feet away from the county line,” said Mark Haim, director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks. “Basically we have been denied even though Columbia represents a significant portion of your district in terms of population.”

“We will come to Columbia next year,” Alford said.

Alford experienced a contentious town hall in February when federal workers were experiencing layoffs and got national attention for his comment that “God has a plan” for those affected. He is one of the few Republicans in Congress who has met publicly with constituents.

Two people voiced support for Alford, thanking him for his work.

“I want to say that I am proud of the work you’ve done, especially as a student,” said Brenden Poteet, club president of Mizzou Republicans.

Trump last week endorsed Alford’s reelection on his social media platform Truth Social.

This story was originally published by the Columbia Missourian.

