A Jackson County Republican wants to lower Missouri's minimum wage for minors

A bill that would lower the minimum wage for minors was pitched by its sponsor last week as a way to help small businesses and young workers.

The legislation would create a separate minimum wage for those under age 18 who are employed in Missouri. The new minimum wage rate for minors would be $12.30 per hour, down from the state rate of $15 per hour.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Joe Nicola, a Republican from Grain Valley, is aiming to protect both small businesses and teen workers, as he has seen a decrease of teen employment in his district.

“Labor is often the single largest expense when wages rise too quickly,” Nicola said. “Owners are forced to make hard choices, reduce hours, raise prices, automate jobs like installing kiosks instead of having teens employed or stop hiring inexperienced workers altogether.”

Missouri’s minimum wage has nearly doubled in the past decade, increasing from $7.65 in 2016 to $15 in 2026.

Nicola said the bill takes into account that entry-level jobs are “fundamentally different” from adult employment and that Missouri’s wage laws should remain fair.

“These are entry level positions that require training, supervision, patience from employers,” Nicola said.

David Overfelt, president of the Missouri Retailers Association, and Dan Shaul, the executive state director for the Missouri Grocers Association and president of Midwest Retail and Grocery Alliance spoke in support of the bill.

Those opposed said age discrimination should not be legislated in Missouri and that some families rely on teenagers’ wages.

A member of the public testified that, when he was a youth worker, his family depended on his paycheck after the death of his father. He found it insulting to say that lower wages would be in his best interest.

Jake Hummel, president of Missouri AFL-CIO, said the bill would be creating a two-tiered system. The lower wage would also make it harder for teens to afford the costs of living given they already face higher car insurance prices.

Hummel said that Missouri’s relatively high minimum wage attracts out-of-state employees.

“I’m kind of excited to hear that the citizens of Kansas are coming over for employment in the state of Missouri to pay taxes here in the state,” Hummel said. “And last I checked, we were trying to attract workers to Missouri, not do the opposite.”

Nicola rebutted by saying that the out-of-state minors would be working jobs that Missouri minors could instead have.

This story originally appeared in the Columbia Missourian.