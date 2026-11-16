Why did Kansas City FBI get involved after Hunter Biden laptop case? An 'unusual' investigation

The botched criminal investigation into two former high-ranking FBI employees was led by federal agents and prosecutors from Kansas City, a move that two former U.S. attorneys said was an unusual and questionable investigative strategy.

Charges against Bradley Benavides and Nikki Floris were announced on Oct. 20, just three weeks before the midterm elections, and dismissed by a federal magistrate a day before the election.

Two FBI agents and an assistant U.S. attorney from Kansas City were assigned to investigate Benavides and Floris. The probe also included an FBI agent from St. Louis and intelligence analysts from Omaha.

A KCUR investigation also found that former FBI Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey, Missouri’s attorney general until last year, was deeply involved in the probe.

All to investigate a case from Washington, D.C.

“That would be unusual,” former Kansas U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, now a law professor at the University of Kansas, told KCUR. McAllister was appointed during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Was the investigation politically motivated?

“That's what it smells like,” said former Kansas U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom, who was appointed by President Barack Obama.

Background

Benavides and Floris were charged in October with lying to Congress in 2023 about their knowledge of the FBI's investigations into former President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and materials found on his laptop in 2020 that critics argued demonstrated wrongdoing.

The Kansas City-based FBI agent assigned to lead the probe into the two testified during a preliminary hearing that he was troubled from the outset.

“One of the main things that I have grumbled about to coworkers is that this occurred right in the middle of a major public corruption case that my partner and I had going and that this was a huge distraction,” Special Agent Bryan Witt testified.

Courthouse sources say Witt was the lead investigator in the bribery case against outgoing Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota, who was indicted by a grand jury in August.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui ultimately dismissed the charges against Benavides and Floris and lambasted the government’s investigation.

“What transpired here cannot be described as anything other than weaponization,” Faruqui said.

Susan Walsh / AP Former FBI official Nikki Floris testifies before Congress. Charges of lying to Congress were dismissed by a federal magistrate on Nov. 2.

The Kansas City connection

The Kansas City connection began on July 17, according to testimony.

The night before, Trump had given a national address during which he claimed, without evidence, that American elections are “rigged and stolen.” He said “rogue bureaucrats” were withholding information about meddling in the 2020 election, according to a transcript of his speech.

Witt testified at a preliminary hearing last month that he was assigned to investigate Floris and Benavides after FBI Director Kash Patel sent a letter to Chris Ormerod, the special agent in charge in Kansas City.

Ormerod was appointed by Patel to lead the Kansas City field office in March and took command on June 1, according to the FBI.

Witt said that when he received the assignment, he had “some great cases going” in Kansas City and that “I wasn't looking for extra work that would be controversial.”

Floris’ lawyer questioned whether Witt was qualified to investigate members of the intelligence community.

Witt, a special agent of 24 years whose background is in unclassified criminal cases, said he spoke to others with expertise in intelligence.

“I did not ask to be on this investigation,” he said.

Witt testified that he was told by Patel and Bailey to work the case aggressively.

“At times we were being pushed,” he said.

Although he never referred to the investigation into Floris and Benavides as a witch hunt, “I think people generally viewed it as that around the office,” he testified.

The Kansas City FBI office declined to comment to KCUR.

Bailey did not respond to a request for comment.

Why Missouri?

At about the same time Witt was assigned the case, the Department of Justice appointed Matt Price, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri, to supervise the prosecution. Price was appointed to his position by Trump earlier this year.

Price and Bailey are political allies. Price held a fundraiser for Bailey when he ran for attorney general, according to Senate disclosure forms.

When asked by KCUR why the case was assigned to Missouri, and whether the relationship between Price and Bailey played a role, the U.S. attorney’s office referred questions to DOJ headquarters.

“DOJ does not comment on ongoing investigations,” spokesperson Emily Covington said in an email.

McAllister said distant FBI field offices could be engaged in a case if the local office had a conflict.

Grissom agreed but said he’s never seen a case shipped halfway across the country.

“In my six years at DOJ, I can't remember a situation where the facts almost appear to be forum shopping,” he told KCUR.

When Faruqui dismissed the charges against Benavides and Floris, he expressed concern over the probe.

“What person in their right mind would want to work in the FBI after seeing Special Agent Witt dragged in here,” he said. “I’m equally disappointed to what has been done to him, and apologetic because he’s a fine person who just wants to work his cases.”