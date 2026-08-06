Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota charged with bribing rival to drop out of 2026 election

Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota allegedly offered various jobs within the county government to an unnamed “Individual 1” to convince that person to drop out of this year’s race for county executive, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. District Court charged LeVota on five counts : honest services fraud, federal program bribery, violations of the Travel Act and false statements. Each count could result in a fine of up to $250,000 and between five and 20 years’ imprisonment or three years of supervised release.

LeVota appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Over the course of a week in March, the indictment alleges , LeVota promised to make Individual 1 director of Jackson County Parks and Recreation, a role currently held by Michele Newman , in exchange for Individual 1 abandoning their campaign for Jackson County executive. LeVota also allegedly offered that person an assistant director role in the meantime, suggesting roles in the county’s finance and human resources departments.

During the same conversation, according to the indictment, LeVota also offered to secure a job for Individual 1’s unnamed female colleague.

At a news conference on Thursday afternoon, LeVota said he “categorically denies” all charges. He said legislator DaRon McGee recorded a conversation the two had in March.

"A future office-holder can hire anyone they want to be in their administration, and there's nothing wrong with that," LeVota said.

LeVota said he talked to people who wanted him to run for county executive, despite his previous statements that he would not.

LeVota said those supporters encouraged him to meet with McGee about LeVota's plan to enter the race, so McGee could consider ending his campaign while there was still time to file for another legislative term. According to LeVota, McGee said he did not want to run for elected office, and instead suggested a specific job and salary he wanted, and that he wanted his legislative assistant to also have a role.

"I did clearly specify I would find a job for him and his legislative assistant that he asked about, in a future administration if I decided to run," LeVota said on Thursday afternoon. "At no point did I suggest, ask or imply Mr. McGee should withdraw from the race in exchange for a job."

Two agents approached LeVota on April 6 to let him know he was being investigated, according to the indictment. He then allegedly denied to the agents that he had ever offered a position in Jackson County government to Individual 1 in exchange for that person dropping out of the county executive race.

Manny Abarca IV, who was the county’s legislative chair at the time, alleged in July that a staff member and another legislator were involved with taking bribes in exchange for legislative action. His allegations concerned a housing program, not the county executive’s race.

Grace Hills contributed reporting.