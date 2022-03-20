Steve Kraske

Steve KraskeExecutive Producer and Host, Up to Date
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers.
I got a call out of the blue one day from then-news director Frank Morris who asked if he would be interested in hosting a show. I didn't think I had the time, but thought it over and decided to give it a shot. Now, almost 20 years later, I'm glad I did.
Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
