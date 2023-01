Qasim Rahimi was born in Afghanistan. His bachelor's degree is in journalism and his master's degree is in international communication. He was a war and peace reporter and communication officer in Afghanistan for about 14 years. Rahimi left Afghanistan in 2021 and came to the United States, where he is awaiting asylum. Since June 2022, he has worked as an immigration specialist with Jewish Vocational Service. Find him on LinkedIn or follow him on Twitter @QasimRahimii.