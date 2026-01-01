R Schnelle Trust Project bio

Contact: rschnelle@pittstate.edu

Job Title: Reporter

Topic Expertise: Intersection of health and environment; politics and civic engagement; social issues and public welfare

Location: Pittsburg, Kansas

Geographic Expertise: Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri

Education: University of Missouri, Bachelors in Journalism

Language: English

Honors & Awards: Student Honoree, 2022 Women in Media Gracie Award

Memberships: Rachel is a member of the Public Media Journalists Association.

Conflicts of Interest: Rachel' father owns a successful farm equipment business. It is based in Southwest Missouri and is expanding in Mid-Missouri. She does not usually report on agriculture but would avoid conflicts by figuring out a different pathway to the story.

About Rachel

Rachel Schnelle is the Feature Reporter for KRPS 89.9 in Pittsburg, Kansas. Since joining KRPS, she's developed a trusted network of sources in Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.

Her rapport with sources allowed her to be the first to break several stories of Missouri politics and public service commission issues.

One of her biggest stories involved covering the lasting impacts on the Tri-State Mining District in Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri.