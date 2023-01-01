© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RadioActive: A benefit for KCUR

RadioActive 2023 Sponsors

RadioActive wouldn't be possible without our sponsors. Here is a list of our 2023 sponsors to-date. Interested in sponsoring RadioActive? Click here!

Presenting Sponsors

Ann Baum – G. Kenneth & Ann Baum Philanthropic Fund

Shelly Freeman and Kim Jones

Julie Nelson Meers and Sam Meers

Signal Sponsors

Airwaves Sponsors

Sarah and Jon Baum

DeBruce Foundation

Kissick Construction Company / Julie Walker Browne and Pete Browne

Cathy and Terry Matlack

Ann and Bob Regnier

Michele and Jim Stowers

Transmitter Sponsors

Largo and John Callenbach

Husch Blackwell

UMKC Foundation

Mary Ventura and Randell Sedlacek

Debbie and Russ Welsh

Studio Sponsors

Mary and Tom Bloch

Botwin Commercial Development

Commerce Bank

Creative Planning

Barb and Robin Foster

Kansas City Community Gardens

KC CARE Health Center

LINK

Turner Construction

UMKC Trustees

VanTrust Real Estate

William Jewell College