A new map of Missouri's Congressional districts has been signed into law, and the Republican Kansas legislature is trying to take similar action. How will newly shaped Congressional districts in Kansas and Missouri affect you?

Join KCUR's Steve Kraske and a panel of experts on Thursday, Oct. 30 at the Kansas City Public Library's Plaza Branch to participate in the conversation.

Missouri’s Republican Governor recently signed legislation that officially redraws the boundaries of Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s 5th Congressional District to favor Republican voters. Several lawsuits have already been filed challenging the changes.

Republican leaders in the Kansas Legislature are pushing to draw a new map to make it harder for the state's only Democratic representative in Congress to win reelection.

Join KCUR’s Steve Kraske as he puts your questions to a panel of experts who will explore all sides of the constitutionality and legality of these plans.

Thursday, October 30 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Kansas City Public Library, Plaza Branch

4801 Main Street

Kansas City, MO 64112

Panelists:



Sam Wang: Professor of Neuroscience, Princeton University and creator of The Gerrymandering Project

Professor of Neuroscience, Princeton University and creator of The Gerrymandering Project Edward Greim: attorney at Graves Garrett Greim LLC, representing defendants in one of the several lawsuits challenging the new redistricting map

attorney at Graves Garrett Greim LLC, representing defendants in one of the several lawsuits challenging the new redistricting map Savannah Hawley-Bates: Missouri Government and Politics reporter at KCUR

Missouri Government and Politics reporter at KCUR Zane Irwin: Political Reporter at the Kansas News Service

This event is free but seats are limited.

The event will also be live-streamed on the Library's YouTube channel. An edited version of the event will be re-broadcast on a future episode of KCUR's Up To Date.

Redistricting: A Community Q&A is presented by KCUR's Generation Listen and the Kansas City Public Library.