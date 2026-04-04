Ryleigh HindleMissouri Statehouse Reporter, The Beacon
Ryleigh Hindle is The Beacon’s Missouri statehouse reporter.
She is a data and investigative journalism master’s student at the University of Missouri and previously worked for Missouri Business Alert covering labor and the economy. A Missouri native, she strives to make state government an accessible topic to everyone.
Email her at ryleigh@thebeacon.media
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Bills have been introduced to add a 65-cent monthly charge on phone bills to create a permanent source of state funding for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.