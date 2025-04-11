Scott Koperski joined Nebraska Public Media as the digital news content producer in 2024. A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications, he spent 14 years writing and sharing stories from southeast Nebraska at the Beatrice Daily Sun. He grew up in St. Paul (Nebraska, not Minnesota) and is an avid cyclist who loves being outdoors, in spite of his allergies. Can often be found playing princess games with his two young daughters.