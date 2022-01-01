Senior Producer, Talk Show — KCUR

Job description

KCUR seeks a highly curious and informed visionary with extraordinary people skills to lead the production team for Up to Date, our signature public affairs talk show.

An hour-long, weekday program hosted by veteran Kansas City journalist and executive producer Steve Kraske, Up to Date is a place for probing and provocative yet always civil conversations about the issues, people and events making news, shaping public policy and influencing the social and cultural fabric of the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, the Midwest and the nation.

The senior producer will lead the current team of three associate and assistant producers and an intern, guiding the formulation of program ideas and concepts; researching topics; finding, screening and booking guests; writing and editing web posts and podcasts; assisting with live production of the daily broadcast and overseeing the program’s social media presence. Integral to KCUR’s overall news operation, Up to Date draws on the resources of reporters and editors in the newsroom as well as our regional collaborators in the Midwest Newsroom, the Kansas News Service, Harvest Public Media, with additional support from our audience-development and podcasting teams.

Our new colleague must have a passionate belief in potential for respectful conversation to empower our audiences to meet the challenges of our time, an enthusiasm for innovation within the talk-show format, the ability to remain calm during the demands of live radio production and to work on diverse projects daily in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment, and a commitment to the mission of public media and to our values of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

Core responsibilities

Lead the production of a live weekday radio talk show, convening and leading daily and weekly editorial meetings; planning, researching, booking and scripting segments; and ensuring the host is fully prepared with background research and interview questions.

Manage the Up to Date team, guiding the host to successful conversations and supervising associate and assistant producers and an intern.

Attend daily meeting of KCUR editors. Collaborate with editors in the KCUR newsroom, including its community engagement team, the Kansas News Service, the Midwest Newsroom and Harvest Public Media in KCUR’s overall news and feature coverage.

Collaborate with KCUR’s digital strategists to ensure a high-quality online experience for Up to Date audiences. Contribute to, and oversee other Up to Date producers’ creation of, show-related content to KCUR’s website via its content management system, including audio, text and photos.

Research and pitch show topics during weekly production meeting.

Contact, screen, and book guests.

Contribute to, and oversee other producers’ creation of, audio and text billboards and promos for the show.

Participate in fund-raising and community engagement activities, on air and off.

Other duties as assigned.

This position reports to the Director of Content-Journalism.

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 3 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred qualifications

Experience in the production of a public media talk show.

At least five years of work experience in a radio, news or public media organization.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and a proven ability to successfully manage people of differing skills and backgrounds.

Willingness to occasionally work outside of regular business hours.

Expert news judgment and familiarity with journalism ethics.

Enthusiasm for the role of public media in a changing journalism environment and a commitment to our values of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

Experience operating a variety of broadcast equipment including audio boards, digital editing systems (e.g. Adobe Audition), content management systems and other media production equipment.

Experience producing content for digital and social platforms.

Familiarity with Associated Press style.

Full time/part time

Position is full time, benefit eligible.

Salary

Position salary range starts at $50,000, offer to be based on experience, education, and internal equity.

Application deadline

Open until filled. Review of applications to begin on Dec. 5.

Application instructions

Apply online here.

Applicants must combine all application materials (cover letter, resume, and list of five references with contact information) into one PDF or Microsoft Word document and upload as a resume attachment.

Limit document name to 50 characters. Maximum size limit is 11MB. Do not include special characters (e.g., /, &, %, etc.).

If you are experiencing technical problems, please call (800) 488-5288.

Note, you must provide a description of job duties for each Work Experience entry on your application. Please carefully review the application instructions section of our Careers page prior to submitting your materials.

Statement on diversity at Classical KC / KCUR

KCUR and Classical KC are committed to ensuring that our workforce, community advisory board, and audience reflect the diversity found in the communities we serve. Central to KCUR’s mission, vision and values is maintaining a workplace environment that recognizes and celebrates diversity in all forms. For more information on our policies and governance, visit https://www.kcur.org/governance.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Equal Opportunity is and shall be provided for all employees and applicants for employment on the basis of their demonstrated ability and competence without unlawful discrimination on the basis of their race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, protected veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable state or federal law.

This policy shall not be interpreted in such a manner as to violate the legal rights of religious organizations or the recruiting rights of military organizations associated with the Armed Forces or the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America. For more information, call the Vice Chancellor - Human Resources at 816-235-1621.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the duties and functions of this job. If you believe you may have difficulty performing any of the duties or functions of this job, please contact the Office of Affirmative Action at (816) 235-1323.

