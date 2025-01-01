Weekdays at 6 p.m.

The Daily is the radio edition of the popular podcast by the same name, produced by The New York Times. Hosts Michael Barbaro and Sabrina Tavernise provide an irresistible layman's approach to some of the most compelling and complicated stories of our time. Through conversations with Times journalists, their sources and newsmakers of all kinds, The Daily delivers a deep dive into one or two of the day's buzziest news stories.

Learn more on the show's website: https://www.nytimes.com/thedaily