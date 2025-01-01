Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encore presentation at midnight on Fridays

Tiny Desk Radio is an hour-long program of performances, interviews and behind-the-scenes stories. Each week, Tiny Desk Radio hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre will present three Tiny Desk concerts and share how these memorable (and sometimes viral) moments came together. You’ll hear world-class musicians from the worlds of pop, jazz, classical, Americana, hip-hop, R&B and more stripping down their sound for a concert series that’s unlike anything else on the internet — or the radio.

Learn more at the show's site: https://www.npr.org/series/g-s1-52030/tiny-desk-radio