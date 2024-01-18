Kansas City Chiefs and Royals sign a deal with Jackson County over stadium funding

A new agreement cements the Chiefs and Royals’ commitment to remain in Kansas City, after months of often slow-moving negotiations with Jackson County officials.

It also provides more clarity on plans for a new baseball stadium, although the Royals still haven’t told taxpayers where they actually plan to build it, and ensures the Chiefs will continue to play at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Jackson County Sports Complex Authority, the entity that currently owns Kauffman and Arrowhead stadiums at the Truman Sports Complex, adopted a terms sheet with the Chiefs and the Royals earlier this week.

The document, a copy of which was provided to KCUR, represents a concrete action to keep the teams in Jackson County, after months of escalating rumors that the Chiefs and Royals might jump ship to North Kansas City or Kansas if negotiations fell through.

According to the letter, the Royals plan to build its new ballpark in a yet-to-be-determined location in the Jackson County portion of Kansas City. Owners are still reportedly deciding between a ballpark in the East Crossroads, at the site of the former Kansas City Star building, or in the East Village.

What’s in it for Jackson County and the teams

This letter of intent comes soon after the Jackson County Legislature approved a ballot measure asking voters to renew the current 3/8ths cent stadium sales tax — proceeds of which are split between the Chiefs and Royals — for another 40 years.

Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca IV said the document paves the way to finalized leases with both teams.

“Within 10 days, I think it's incredibly difficult to have both individual teams, attorneys, groups, the sports authority, the county, county's representation, legislative interest and the executive interest all sorted out within that time frame,” he said, referring to the time since the legislature’s action. “I deem this as progress leading up to greater transparency.”

Voters will weigh in on the sales tax measure during the April 2 election, provided that County Executive Frank White doesn’t veto it — and Thursday marks the last day he can do so. The legislature approved the measure by an 8-1 margin, and would need six votes to override White’s veto.

The future plans of the Chiefs and Royals hinge on the passage of that ballot measure.

According to the terms sheet document, revenue from the 3/8th-cent tax will continue to be split equally between the Royals and Chiefs. The document says the tax proceeds will also be used to pay debt service on new bonds that will be issued to pay for the repair, management, maintenance and operations at the Truman Sports Complex.

Charlie Riedel / Associated Press Kansas City Royals baseball team officials and their consultants talk about proposals for a new stadium to replace Kaufmann Stadium which has been home to the team for more than 50 years during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The terms sheet addresses some outstanding demands from White, who has criticized and slowed down the stadium talks over concerns about how the stadiums will benefit taxpayers.

“As we navigate these crucial negotiations involving potential commitments of billions of taxpayer dollars, I want to make it abundantly clear: I have not, and will not, rush into any agreement,” White said earlier this month.

The document states that the Chiefs’ administrative offices and practice facilities will remain in Jackson County, and says demolition of Kauffman Stadium will be covered by revenue from the 3/8th-cent sales tax.

Once Kauffman Stadium is demolished, following the Royals’ departure, the Chiefs will take over the entire Truman Sports Complex, and expand and renovate Arrowhead Stadium.

The document also affirms a concession from the Chiefs and Royals to forgo money from the Jackson County parks levy, once the new leases are executed. The parks levy provides $3.5 million annually to the Truman Sports Complex.

Both teams will also be responsible for their own insurance, another concession to Jackson County. The teams said in a statementthat these concessions will save county taxpayers between $80-$100 million.

Looking long-term

Compared to the teams’ previous agreement back in 2006, Abarca said this new deal demands less of a financial commitment from the county.

“So the term is longer, but we're getting more outcomes within that term,” Abarca said. “It's a greater benefit than what you would see if we were trying to recruit a team from somewhere else.”

The agreement also reflects a desire for Jackson County to seek revenue from the two stadiums through a new tax. Some stadiums do this by charging an additional tax on food and beverage purchases, or on ticket sales.

The document did not specify what kind of tax Jackson County would pursue or how much revenue would be generated.

Charlie Riedel / Associated Press People line up to enter Kauffman Stadium before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers Monday, July 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Abarca said it’s White’s desire to find ways the county can receive a direct financial benefit from the teams.

“Jackson County is really a conduit where tax dollars go directly to the maintenance and investments of these teams,” Abarca said, referring to the 3/8ths-cent sales tax.

Both teams also affirmed that they will work with Jackson County to negotiate a community benefits agreement, something that local lawmakers and workers rights groups have demanded.

Advocates want a deal with the Royals to guarantee a living wage for new stadium workers, union jobs, and affordable housing in the stadium district, wherever it’s located.

The Royals and Chiefs say they will each make “materially substantial” private contributions to their respective stadium projects. Both teams are required to draw up budgets, and will be on the hook for any costs that exceed those budgets.

According to the terms sheet, the county’s new lease with the Chiefs will last for at least 25 years, and the Royals’ for 40 years.

The Royals’ new lease would start on March 1, 2028, provided that the stadium project is completed by then.