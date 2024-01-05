Kansas City Chiefs and Royals say they’ll stay in Jackson County if voters pass stadium sales tax

Following months of speculation over where the Kansas City Royals will build a new ballpark — and concerns from legislators that the Royals and Chiefs may be courted across state lines — both teams announced Friday that they will commit to staying in Jackson County if voters extend the current stadiums sales tax.

“The Chiefs and the Royals have partnered with Jackson County for 50 years in a partnership that has worked well for all constituents,” the joint statement reads.

Currently, both Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadiums benefit from a Jackson County 3/8-cents sales tax, to the tune of millions of dollars per year. At the center of the discussion is whether to extend that sales tax for another 40 years.

However, talks around the proposed new baseball stadium have been hampered by tensions between Kansas City and the Jackson County Legislature, with Mayor Quinton Lucas and others blaming County Executive Frank Whitefor "bad faith" negotiations.

And time is running short: The Jackson County Legislature must decide by January 23 if it will put a measure before voters on the April ballot that would renew the sales tax.

According to Jackson County documents obtained by KCUR, Jackson County taxpayers would end up paying between $4.4-5.1 billion for a new Royals stadium over the course of those four decades.

In the joint statement, the Chiefs and Royals say they have “agreed to provide more than $200 million in new economic benefits to Jackson County over 40 years in a new lease agreement.”

A spokesperson for the Royals confirmed that those benefits would come from the teams committing to pay for insurance coverage for both facilities — a cost that is currently shouldered by Jackson County — which they claim will save taxpayers between $80-100 million, and from not directing the park levy to the stadiums.

The Chiefs say that they will undergo an “extensive renovation” to Arrowhead, while the Royals say they will build a downtown stadium and “private fund” a ballpark district.

Critically, the teams also say they are “committed to entering into a robust community benefits agreement similar to agreements provided by other NFL and MLB teams.”

While no details have been released yet, a community benefits agreement has been a major sticking point for labor unions and advocates in Kansas City. Since the Royals first announced a new stadium district, community groups led by Stand Up KC have demanded the team agree to provide union jobs and livable wages for stadium and entertainment district workers.

The groups also want to see the construction of affordable housing around the new stadium.

County legislator Manny Abarca announced Friday before the teams released their statement that he intends to introduce a second tax bill at the Monday legislative meeting that would create a 3/16-cent sales tax for 25 years that would only fund the Kansas City Chiefs, not the Royals.

“In light of false promises to be more forthcoming with the public, I no longer have the patience, like many of the taxpayers have shared, to wait any longer," he told KCUR before the teams' announcement. "I would like to keep both teams in the County but my trust continues to be broken and I would rather save the Chiefs than perpetually wait.”

The Royals have not decided on a final location for their ballpark and $2 billion district, though, despite promising to make a decision by September. Their current options include North Kansas City (which would fall in Clay County rather than Jackson), in the East Village in downtown Kansas City, or in the Crossroads at the former Kansas City Star printing press.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told KCUR’s Up To Date on Monday that he expects “final deals and arrangements” to be made in the coming days.