Kansas City set to host 6 World Cup matches in 2026. Here's what we know about the schedule

KCUR | By Laura Ziegler
Published February 4, 2024 at 4:39 PM CST
Fans gathered at the Power & Light District react to FIFA's selection of Kansas City as one of 16 North American sites for the 2026 men's World Cup matches.
Greg Echlin
/
KCUR 89.3
Fans gathered at the Power & Light District in June 2022 react to FIFA's selection of Kansas City as one of 16 North American sites for the 2026 men's World Cup matches.

In a live schedule-release program Sunday, Feb. 4, FIFA officials announced Kansas City will host four matches in June 2026, a knockout round and a quarterfinal in early July.

In an internationally televised broadcast, FIFA World Cup officials announced on Sunday that Kansas City will not only host one of the quarterfinal matches in 2026, but also four group-stage matches at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The dates of those games are June 16, 20, 25 and 27.

Kansas City is one of 16 sites in North America to win World Cup matches.

“Confirmation of the match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 26™ provides critical information that will inform our planning and decision-making in the months to follow,” Katherine Holland, executive director of KC2026, said in a statement following Sunday's announcement.

The Round of 32 will be played on July 3 and the quarterfinal eight days later, on July 11.

The United States, Mexico and Canada together will host the opening match in Mexico City on June 11, officials also announced Sunday.

The championship game will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
