The Royals now offer facial recognition tech to enter Kauffman Stadium. How does it work?

The Kansas City Royals are stepping up to the plate with a walk-off upgrade to the ballpark entry process: MLB’s Go-Ahead Entry system. The technology uses facial authentication to let fans breeze into Kauffman Stadium without having to scan their mobile tickets.

MLB launched its pilot program with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023; now the Royals are the latest team to adopt the system, addressing fan complaints about the slow-moving ticket scanning process at entry gates.

“We believe this new process will greatly enhance the fan experience,” said Jason Sinnarajah, chief operating officer for the Kansas City Royals. “What used to take minutes will now take seconds.”

Fans can just open the MLB Ballpark app and take a quick selfie to opt-in. Once registered, they may use designated Go-Ahead Entry lanes to enter without scanning tickets. This is especially useful for groups, as one person can enroll and enable group entry, Royals officials said.

“Fans entering the ballpark and seeing the stadium was the highlight, so we combined those two things into a more enjoyable, friction-free experience,” said Karri Zaremba, senior vice president of Ballpark Experience and Ticketing for MLB.

Designed with families in mind, the Go-Ahead Entry system simplifies the process of getting everyone checked in easily.

“So if I have two children you don’t even need to let go, you can just walk into the stadium hands-free,” she said.

Royals staff will be positioned at all gates for each game to help fans who want to learn more or need assistance signing up for the program.

Facial recognition security

Jason Hanna / Kansas City Royals A worker at Kauffman Stadium guides a Royals fans through a soft launch of the new Go-Ahead system.

Security and privacy have been central considerations in the development of the Go-Ahead Entry system. The Royals assure that their fans’ personal data will be protected and solely used for stadium entry.

“We don’t store any images of fans,” said Zaremba. “As soon as the selfie is captured, it’s converted into an alphanumeric token and the image is discarded.”

The Royals plan to initially roll out the system at Gates B and D, through which about two-thirds of their fan base typically enters. Fans who prefer not to use the new technology will still have the option to enter through the traditional process at all gates, officials said.

As the Royals look forward to larger crowds — particularly for games against teams like the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals — the new system promises to streamline the entry process significantly, Sinnarajah said, highlighting the technology’s positive impact since its soft launch.

“We had about 1,000 fans try the new entry system,” he said Monday morning before the Royals-Diamondbacks game. “The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with fans getting in 68 times faster than through traditional entry lanes.”

For those interested in experiencing the new entry system firsthand, the Royals encourage fans to download the MLB Ballpark app and try out Go-Ahead Entry during their next visit.

“If you want that Patrick Mahomes bobblehead, you’ll get it a lot quicker,” he said, referencing one of several giveaways for the first 10,000 fans at the ballpark.

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.

