© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas feeling 'pressure' over the Chiefs and World Cup planning

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published July 18, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaking with KCUR's Up To Date.

Kansas City's mayor joined KCUR's Up To Date for a discussion about the future of sports in the metro — including the pressure around keeping the Chiefs and Royals, and chaos in the committee helping to organize the 2026 World Cup. But there's one thing Quinton Lucas isn't worried about: President Biden's ability to run for president.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas met with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and leaders from Jackson and Clay counties earlier this month to discuss plans to keep the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals in the state of Missouri.

"I do feel pressure as the mayor to make sure these teams stay here," Lucas told KCUR's Up To Date.

Another sports topic on Lucas' mind: The 2026 World Cup.

With less than two years until Kansas City hosts games for the international event, KC2026 executive director Katherine Holland resigned from her position — and City Manager Brian Platt stepped down from the board as well.

"I am concerned," Lucas said.

This week, Pam Cramer was named the new CEO of KC2026.

"My hope is with Pam, with a few new board appointees now... we get to a position where there is consistent delivery, there is strong and consistent messaging about what is being done, how people can be engaged, how it speaks to everyone in our region," Lucas said.

One thing Lucas did not express concern about is President Joe Biden's ability to serve a second term as Commander-in-Chief, following concerns about his debate performance. A growing number of Democrats are calling for Biden to step down from the 2024 race, ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

"I think the president's judgment is exceptional," Lucas said. "I think people, some people, do have concerns, and I respect their concerns. But when I think about the substance, when I think about the judgment of this president and where I want this country to be in four more years, I think Joe Biden remains the best for that."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City MayorQuinton LucasKansas City Missouri (KCMO)World CupWorld Cup KCArrowhead StadiumKauffman StadiumRoyals stadium proposalJoe BidenCountry Club Plaza
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now