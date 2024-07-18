Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas feeling 'pressure' over the Chiefs and World Cup planning

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas met with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and leaders from Jackson and Clay counties earlier this month to discuss plans to keep the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals in the state of Missouri.

"I do feel pressure as the mayor to make sure these teams stay here," Lucas told KCUR's Up To Date.

Another sports topic on Lucas' mind: The 2026 World Cup.

With less than two years until Kansas City hosts games for the international event, KC2026 executive director Katherine Holland resigned from her position — and City Manager Brian Platt stepped down from the board as well.

"I am concerned," Lucas said.

This week, Pam Cramer was named the new CEO of KC2026.

"My hope is with Pam, with a few new board appointees now... we get to a position where there is consistent delivery, there is strong and consistent messaging about what is being done, how people can be engaged, how it speaks to everyone in our region," Lucas said.

One thing Lucas did not express concern about is President Joe Biden's ability to serve a second term as Commander-in-Chief, following concerns about his debate performance. A growing number of Democrats are calling for Biden to step down from the 2024 race, ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

"I think the president's judgment is exceptional," Lucas said. "I think people, some people, do have concerns, and I respect their concerns. But when I think about the substance, when I think about the judgment of this president and where I want this country to be in four more years, I think Joe Biden remains the best for that."

