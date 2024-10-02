Royals headed to New York for the American League Division Series after beating Baltimore

The Royals only scored three runs in two games, but it was enough to sweep the Baltimore Orioles in their American League Wild Card series.

Kansas City won 2-1 at Camden Yards Wednesday night with a half-dozen pitchers giving up just six hits.

The Royals bullpen pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in the series.

Kansas City now heads to New York for Game 1 of the American League Division Series Saturday evening against the Yankees.

Bobby Witt Jr. drove in the winning run in both games in Baltimore, his first two MLB playoff games ever.

“This group is special here and we’re not done yet,” Witt said.

The Royals got on the board in the top of the first inning when Vinnie Pasquantino singled to drive in Michael Massey who led off the game with a double to right field.

Pasquantino just returned to the lineup the night before after being out with a broken thumb. He was hitless Tuesday but went two-for-four in the second game.

Both his thumb and his swing felt good, he said, and he’s looking forward to Yankee Stadium.

“We didn’t come this far to just come this far,” Pasquntino said. “We expected to come in here and win these games.”

The Royals lead held up until the 5th when Cedric Mullins homered to right off starter Seth Lugo who was pitching a gem up until then, giving up just two hits.

The Royals bounced back in the next inning. In Royals small-ball fashion, Kyle Isbell reached on an infield single. After Maikel Garcia struck out, Massey singled, moving Isbel to third. Then Witt Jr. beat out an infield hit with Massey scoring what turned out to be the winning run.

Major League Baseball released the start times for the first two games in New York. Game 1 is Saturday at 5:38 p.m. on TBS. Sunday is an off day and Game 2 is Monday at 6:38 p.m., also on TBS.

For the first time since 2015 when the Royals won the World Series, there will be playoff baseball at Kaufman Stadium. Game 3 is October 9 and, if necessary, Game 4 is the next day.