© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City Royals make first playoffs in a decade after a turnaround season

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published September 30, 2024 at 4:32 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City Royals pitcher Carlos Hernández throws in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Atlanta.
Jason Allen
/
AP
Kansas City Royals pitcher Carlos Hernández throws in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Atlanta.

Few might have guessed the Kansas City Royals would be competing in the MLB playoffs in 2024, after last season's near-last-place finish. Matt LaMar, editor of Royals Review from SB Nation, told KCUR's Up To Date the key moves that led to the historic turnaround season.

The Kansas City Royals made a stunning turn around finishing this season with a 86-76 record —a 30 game reversal from last season's disappointing 56-106.

The team will make their first appearance in the Major League Baseball playoffs in nine years. As the second wild card team in the American League, the Royals will face off against the Orioles in Baltimore beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1.

If they win at least two of those games, the Royals will advance to the Division Series against the New York Yankees, the American League leaders. That five-game series is set to start Saturday, Oct. 5.

Matt LaMar, editor of Royals Review from SB Nation, credits MVP hopeful Bobby Witt Jr. as one of the driving factors in the team's successful season.

"On the field, Bobby Witt is himself the difference between the Royals making the playoffs and the Royals missing the playoffs," LaMar told KCUR's Up To Date. "And he's the difference between the Royals being a playoff team, and the Royals having a losing record. Like he's that much of an impact just by himself."

LaMar added that key management decisions, including acquiring a competitive pitching staff, helped improve the team's standings and could warrant league honors for J.J. Picollo and Matt Quatraro.

LaMar said the Royals pitching staff is one of the best in franchise history, and the team has the potential to be a serious contender in the postseason.

"They all of the sudden have the arms, the really top arms, to make a deep, deep playoff run," LaMar said. "It just depends on if they can score enough runs against other pitchers, or other teams' top pitchers."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City RoyalsMLBbaseballMajor League Baseball
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now