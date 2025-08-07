© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
World Cup: Kansas City
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to Kansas City, the smallest of 16 host cities across North America. We're following how preparations are shaping up and how this massive event is changing our city — well beyond the tournament.

Lawrence woos World Cup squads as it promotes KU sports complex for a training site

Kansas Public Radio | By Matthew Algeo
Published August 7, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
The grass on the soccer field at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence is currently being replaced.
The grass on the soccer field at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence is currently being replaced.

The University of Kansas and the city of Lawrence are pitching the Rock Chalk Park sports complex as the perfect training ground for teams in next year's World Cup.

In less than a year, the eyes of the world will be on Arrowhead Stadium for the World Cup soccer tournament.

A total of six games will be played at Arrowhead, bringing thousands of soccer fans from across the globe to Kansas City.

But outlying areas are also trying to get in on the action.
So far, representatives from three national squads have come to Lawrence to inspect the facilities.

So far, representatives from three national squads have come to Lawrence to inspect the facilities.

Jason Booker, KU's assistant athletic director, is spearheading the effort to convince a team to use Lawrence as a base camp during the tournament.

Booker declined to name the teams that have toured Lawrence's facilities.

"But if you thought of the top five to 10 soccer clubs in the world, we've had three of them here," he said.

Booker said he's excited by the possibility of hosting international fans and media.

"Think of having a festival out in the parking lot at Rock Chalk Park as an international flavor and feel, (and) welcoming people from all over the globe that want to come and be a part of World Cup," he said.
