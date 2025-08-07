Lawrence woos World Cup squads as it promotes KU sports complex for a training site

In less than a year, the eyes of the world will be on Arrowhead Stadium for the World Cup soccer tournament.

A total of six games will be played at Arrowhead, bringing thousands of soccer fans from across the globe to Kansas City.

But outlying areas are also trying to get in on the action.

Defunded, but not defeated KCUR is committed to local, independent journalism. We need your support to do it. Donate now

The University of Kansas and the city of Lawrence are pitching the Rock Chalk Park sports complex as the perfect training ground for a World Cup team.

So far, representatives from three national squads have come to Lawrence to inspect the facilities.

Jason Booker, KU's assistant athletic director, is spearheading the effort to convince a team to use Lawrence as a base camp during the tournament.

Booker declined to name the teams that have toured Lawrence's facilities.

"But if you thought of the top five to 10 soccer clubs in the world, we've had three of them here," he said.

Booker said he's excited by the possibility of hosting international fans and media.

"Think of having a festival out in the parking lot at Rock Chalk Park as an international flavor and feel, (and) welcoming people from all over the globe that want to come and be a part of World Cup," he said.