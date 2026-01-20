Columbia, Missouri, promotes itself to World Cup visitors: 'Kick it in CoMo'

As World Cup preparations start to gear up for Kansas City matches this summer, the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched a campaign for local community engagement ahead of anticipated tourism.

The Kick it in CoMo campaign is designed to welcome both domestic and international visitors hoping to travel to Kansas City to root for their teams from the stands.

Kansas City is one of 11 U.S. host cities for the 2026 World Cup and will welcome eight teams — including Argentina and the Netherlands — to the group stage, a series of four matches, in June. The city will also host a single elimination match called Round of 32, and a quarterfinal Match in July.

"Our proximity to Kansas City, combined with our engaged community, makes Columbia a great destination for travelers from around the world and across the country to visit during the World Cup," Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Amy Schneider said.

"It’s also a great opportunity to partner with local businesses and events to make a positive local impact. We’re excited to welcome people to CoMo to kick it with us and share the excitement of this once-in-a-lifetime event."

From an event calendar, to details about licensing through FIFA and special event permits, the Kick it in CoMo campaign site will serve as a hub for all related information, coordination and promotional resources for visitors and interested community members.

The campaign will also include an “Adopt-a-Team” program so Columbia businesses can promote watch parties around the city. A webinar series will take place next month to help prepare community partners for additional visitors this summer, according to a news release.

Megan McConachie, Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau communications and outreach supervisor, said the bureau is anticipating that the majority of visitors planning to stay in Columbia will be domestic travelers.

McConachie said that hotel occupancy in Columbia is not currently facing a large influx, but that this could change as fans finalize their travel plans if they successfully purchase World Cup tickets.

The visitors bureau anticipates that domestic soccer fans traveling to Kansas City will use personal vehicles or rental cars. Some international visitors are expected to caravan in motorcoaches.

Kick it in CoMo maps, navigation and transportation details can be expected soon, according to the campaign site.

This story was originally published by the Columbia Missourian.