$4,200 for tickets? How much Missouri soccer fans are spending on the World Cup

St. Louis has a few features that are emblematic of the city's culture: the Gateway Arch National Park, Provel cheese, free museums — and soccer.

The beautiful game's history runs through St. Louis, which many fans assert is America's true soccer capital , despite what some other cities claim .

See, for example, St. Louis City SC , the region's robust youth soccer leagues, and the famous story of a scrappy group of boys from the Hill doing the unthinkable and dethroning England in the 1950 FIFA World Cup .

St. Louis' soccer story is enriched by the thousands of immigrants who call the region home. The annual Chorizo Bowl tests the drive — both athletic and culinary — of the Spaniard and Latino communities. Local fans for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team flooded St. Louis just days before their team's second-ever World Cup appearance on Friday.

Despite FIFA hiking ticket prices to the 104 matches ( some have yet to sell out ), community members told St. Louis Public Radio they're willing to dish out big bucks for a chance to get a glimpse of their team's fight for glory in what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch the world's soccer greats on a stateside pitch.

/ / St. Louis Public Radio Thousands of Bosnia and Herzegovina soccer fans fill Energizer Park on Saturday as the team takes on Panama in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tina Lanius came back to life for the World Cup.

The fierce Argentina fan from the Shaw neighborhood remembers when the South American team won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — and nearly dying the day before.

Lanius was hospitalized with an irregular heart rhythm days before the final match. She said she was given the wrong cocktail of medicine, which led to her heart stopping.

"They literally had to do CPR on me, shocked me back to life," she said. "I told my doctor the reason I survived was to see Messi and Argentina win the World Cup."

Lanius' cardiologist later wrote in her chart that she was a "super soccer fan" who was incredibly happy Argentina won the World Cup. Tina jokes that she has an official diagnosis: Argentina fan.

"That's why I wasn't going to die. There's no way God was going to let me die the day before Argentina and Messi got the cup," she joked. "Plus, my friends say you can't spell Argentina without Tina."

The next month, Lanius celebrated her 58th birthday with an Argentina-themed cake featuring Lionel Messi running across it, which she calls her "I'm Still Standing" birthday.

She's capitalizing on these games with a World Cup in her backyard — and seeing her favorite player.

"I'm already 60, so I don't think we're getting another World Cup, especially in North America, while I'm here," she said. "It's still a pinch-me moment. I cannot believe one week from today I'm going to be watching Argentina live in a World Cup."

Lanius and dozens of St. Louis-area residents will travel for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Here's a sampling of how much they're willing to spend on it.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Tina Lanius, of St. Louis' Shaw neighborhood, shows off her Leonel Messi-wrapped suitcase and Argentina flag cape at Tower Grove Park on Tuesday.

Tina Lanius

Tina Lanius is a 61-year-old triage nurse at an internal medicine clinic who lives in St. Louis' Shaw neighborhood. The longtime Argentina fan is going to two games — both at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City — and friends and family helped her financially.

Your team? Argentina.

Have you been to the World Cup? No

How many World Cup games are you attending? 2

Ticket costs: About $600 before fees

Travel costs: $120 (2 round-trip tickets to Kansas City on Amtrak)

Lodging costs: About $1,800 (5 nights)

Any unexpected expenses? Not so far. I am actually hoping the coach buses will be helpful.

Eric LeBlanc

Eric LeBlanc is a 38-year-old cybersecurity engineer who lives in University City. He is attending one game with his brother — the Netherlands vs. Tunisia at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

"Games are happening only four hours away, so it's more accessible to me than it has ever been," he said. "Even with gas prices soaring, it's still much cheaper than having to buy plane tickets."

Your teams? USA and the Netherlands

Have you been to the World Cup? No

How many World Cup games are you attending? 1

Ticket costs: $540 for 3 tickets

Travel costs: About $100 for gas

Lodging costs: Roughly $220, cashed in through Hilton Honors points

Any unexpected expenses? Parking is much more expensive at Arrowhead than I'd have expected. It will be $100 to park for the game, and there aren't really any public transit options to the stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Curt Walker, 55, of Columbus, Ohio, cheers on the United States during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Guatemala at Energizer Park on July 2, 2025, in Downtown West.

Denis Beganovic

Denis Beganovic is a 40-year-old military planning consultant from St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood. He is attending at least 2 matches — Bosnia vs. Switzerland at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and Bosnia vs. Qatar at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Your team? Bosnia

Have you been to the World Cup? No

How many World Cup games are you attending? 2

Ticket costs: $1,553 ($453 for 1 ticket in California, $1,100 for 2 tickets in Seattle)

Travel costs: $2,500 (1 round trip to LA and 2 to Seattle)

Lodging costs: $490 (LA for 2 nights, Hilton points for 2 nights in Seattle)

Any unexpected expenses?: TBD

Drew Elmore

Drew Elmore is a 30-year-old sales professional who lives in St. Louis' Dogtown neighborhood. He is attending one game at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver — Australia vs Turkey. Elmore said having the World Cup in the U.S. led him to buy tickets to the tournament.

"With the previous hosts being Qatar and Russia, and the future hosts being Saudi Arabia and Morocco, this is the most accessible World Cup of my lifetime," he said. "Realistically, my next chance will be 2038."

Your team: USA

Have you been to the World Cup? No

How many World Cup games are you attending? 1

Ticket costs: $300 to $400 a seat

Travel costs: About $600 flights, through points. About $80 for a train ride from Seattle to Vancouver.

Lodging costs: $1,563 for 2 nights in Vancouver

Any unexpected expenses? So far, no, and most of the trip is already paid for.

Phillippe Ballet

Phillippe Ballet is a 58-year-old account executive who lives in University City. He has lived in St. Louis for more than three decades but was originally a French citizen. Ballet is attending one World Cup game — France vs. Senegal at MetLife Stadium in New York.

"I have been to some qualifiers before, both in France and in the US [but] never to the final tournament," he said. "The World Cup is the best sporting event in the world."

Your team? France

Have you been to the World Cup? No

How many World Cup games are you attending? 1

Ticket costs: $2,225 (4 tickets for 1 game)

Travel costs: $2,400

Lodging costs: $1,600 (for 2 nights)

Any unexpected expenses? $80 to go to the game from downtown Manhattan.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Jamie McGeehan outside the Mel Carnahan Courthouse on Tuesday in downtown St. Louis. "I think knowing that my country of birth, my country of origin, is part of this celebration of football and togetherness — that really means a lot," he said. "Despite this current national, international, political situation, economic situation, the World Cup is going to be a moment where we can all come together and celebrate as one."

Jamie McGeechan

Jamie McGeechan is a 40-year-old public information officer for the City of St. Louis and musician who lives in St. Louis' Northampton neighborhood. He is attending two World Cup games with his brother, Aodan — Scotland vs. Brazil at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and Scotland vs. Haiti at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

"Scotland. It's where I was born, it's in my soul," he said. "I've been living in St. Louis for six years. I'm a U.S. citizen, but Scotland is in my bones."

Soccer is a big part of Scottish culture, dating back to the first recorded international friendly between Scotland and England in 1872. Scotland clinched its ninth World Cup finals appearance — and its first since 1998 — with a win over Denmark last November.

McGeechan said the opportunity to experience soccer's biggest stage was too meaningful to miss. His brother is traveling to the U.S. from Scotland, with some financial help from their father, who still lives there. He wants the brothers to experience the tournament together in honor of their late mother.

"There is absolutely no way on Earth that I would miss Scotland playing in the World Cup," said McGeechan. "It was really important for me and my brother to enjoy this unique moment together."

Your team? Scotland

Have you been to a World Cup? No

How many World Cup games are you attending? 2

Ticket costs: $2,500 (2 tickets for 2 games)

Travel costs: $1,000

Lodging costs: $2,000

Any unexpected expenses? I expected high prices. This is the first time in 28 years that Scotland has qualified. I would give anything. It means that much.

Adina Pasic

Adina Pasic is a 44-year-old salon and spa owner who lives in Mehlville. She is attending the Bosnia vs. Qatar game at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Your team? Bosnia "because that's where I was born."

Have you been to the World Cup? No

How many World Cup games are you attending? 1

Ticket costs: $1,200 (4 tickets for 1 game)

Travel costs: $1,400 (4 round-trip flights)

Lodging costs: $1,200 (4 nights)

Any unexpected expenses? Nothing unexpected, and hopefully there won't be any major ones. We'll rent a car, plus meals and attractions.

Sebastian Jennings

Sebastian Jennings is a 44-year-old lawn and tree care professional from Wildwood. He is attending one game with his family — Germany vs. Curaçao at NRG Park in Houston.

Your team? Germany (was born there)

Have you been to the World Cup? No

How many World Cup games are you attending? 1

Ticket costs: $4,200 (6 tickets)

Travel costs: About $900

Lodging costs: About $600

Any unexpected expenses? Not so far.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Guatemala fans react after a team goal against the U.S. Men's National Team during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park in July 2025.

Phillip Norris

Phillip Norris is a 40-year-old chemistry teacher from Kirkwood attending one World Cup game — Spain vs. Cabo Verde at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He said the tickets were a surprise for his teenage son.

"We figured that this was the easiest way to let him see his favorite team play beyond a trip to Spain," he said.

Your team? Spain, because "my son is rooting for Spain, therefore so am I!"

Have you been to the World Cup? No

How many World Cup games are you attending? 1

Ticket costs: $700 (2 tickets for 1 game)

Travel costs: TBD (Driving)

Lodging costs: $2,000 (1 week in Atlanta)

Any unexpected expenses? I think they jacked up the prices for lodging earlier this year when we locked in. Lodging is cheap and easy to find right now. We are going to be right near the stadium, though, so at least there's that.

Asmae Bouziane

Asmae Bouziane is a 32-year-old IT manager who lives in Florissant.

Your team?: Morocco (home country)

Have you been to the World Cup? No

How many World Cup games are you attending? 1

Ticket costs: $2,800 (4 tickets for 1 game)

Travel costs: $600 in flights

Lodging costs: $1,500 (1 week in Atlanta)

Any unexpected expenses? Uber costs.

Steve Pona

Steve Pona is a 57-year-old sports marketing consultant and soccer aficionado who lives in St. Louis' Southwest Garden neighborhood. He said he's dreamed of the World Cup being back in the U.S. for years but will be watching matches at home.

Your teams?: USA, Canada and the Ivory Coast

Have you been to the World Cup? No

How many World Cup games are you going to? None. Zero. Zip. Zilch. Nada. Nil. Goose eggs. Donuts.

Ticket costs: $0

Travel costs: $0

Lodging costs: $0

Any unexpected expenses?: FIFA ticket prices? Does that count?

What are your plans to cheer your team on in the FIFA World Cup? Let us know at social@stlpr.org.



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