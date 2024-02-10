Brian MunozPhotojournalist and Multimedia Reporter, STLPR
Brian Munoz is a photojournalist and multimedia reporter at St. Louis Public Radio. Prior to joining the newsroom, he worked at the USA TODAY as a visual storyteller, largely covering politics and sports. He has also worked The Southern Illinoisan as a multimedia correspondent where he covered topics such as social justice, immigration and rural issues.
Munoz's work has appeared in national publications such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, NPR, and The Washington Post. In addition, his work — both visual and written — has been honored by several state and national journalism organizations, including being named a 2019 ProPublica Emerging Reporter.
Munoz graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2019 with a degree in journalism. While in college, he was a proud member of the Marching Salukis as well as working at the Daily Egyptian — the university’s student newspaper. When he isn’t diving into a good story, you can find him binge-watching sports, creating content in the marching arts and exploring the world of food.
You can reach him by email at bmunoz@stlpr.org and follow his adventures on Instagram and Twitter at @brianmmunoz.
-
There's long been a contingent of Chiefs Kingdom in St. Louis. During the AFC Championship game, the St. Louis market at the third most viewers tuning in — despite, at times, vocal opposition to both the teams and the National Football League.
-
On Monday, about 75 Palestinian supporters rallied in St. Charles to block entrances at a Boeing manufacturing plant that produces weapons the U.S. government has sold to Israel’s military.
-
Missouri and Illinois' lawmakers crossed the political aisle in hopes of securing the 2023 Bi-State Softball Showdown crown, but Missouri reigned victorious once more in a 10-2 blowout.
-
Judge David Mason ruled that there was no longer clear and convincing evidence to keep Lamar Johnson in prison for a 1994 murder in St. Louis. Despite the opposition of Missouri's attorney general, Johnson will become the second person freed under a recent state law allowing prosecutors to bring innocence cases.
-
Hundreds of people gathered at the Cathedral Basilica on Monday to honor Jean Kuczka, the teacher who lost her life last week when a gunman shot her and a student during an attack at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis. “The world is truly a better place because of Jean,” said her son Stephen Kuczka Jr.
-
Carbondale, Illinois, is set to become the closest place with abortion access for millions of residents in Missouri and the South.
-
Camila Cage is one of hundreds of St. Louis-area residents who had to seek shelter after torrential downpours and flooding forced them from their homes.
-
An EF-3 tornado ripped through Defiance, a town of about 150 in St. Charles County's wine country, last Friday. St. Charles County officials estimate damages will exceed $3.5 million.