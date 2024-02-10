Brian Munoz is a photojournalist and multimedia reporter at St. Louis Public Radio. Prior to joining the newsroom, he worked at the USA TODAY as a visual storyteller, largely covering politics and sports. He has also worked The Southern Illinoisan as a multimedia correspondent where he covered topics such as social justice, immigration and rural issues.

Munoz's work has appeared in national publications such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, NPR, and The Washington Post. In addition, his work — both visual and written — has been honored by several state and national journalism organizations, including being named a 2019 ProPublica Emerging Reporter.

Munoz graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2019 with a degree in journalism. While in college, he was a proud member of the Marching Salukis as well as working at the Daily Egyptian — the university’s student newspaper. When he isn’t diving into a good story, you can find him binge-watching sports, creating content in the marching arts and exploring the world of food.

You can reach him by email at bmunoz@stlpr.org and follow his adventures on Instagram and Twitter at @brianmmunoz.