© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
World Cup: Kansas City
Is Kansas City ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup? KCUR is covering how this massive event is changing our city — for the tournament and beyond.

Jackson County charges two people in connection with theft of England World Cup gear

KCUR | By Madeline Fox
Published June 14, 2026 at 8:43 AM CDT
English Men's National Team captain Harry Kane, in blue armband, celebrates after scoring a goal in a 2018 match against Tunisia.
FIFA Media Hub
English Men's National Team captain Harry Kane, in blue armband, celebrates after scoring a goal in a 2018 match against Tunisia.

The stolen equipment was estimated at $18,000 in value. The two men have been charged with receiving stolen property.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announced Saturday evening that her office filed charges against two men in connection with the theft of nearly $20,000 worth of equipment for the English men's national soccer team.

If convicted of the felony charge of receiving stolen property, Mustafa Salik and Erfan Kamal could each face one two seven years in prison.

“Jackson County will not tolerate any criminal activity that targets World Cup visitors, including the international teams that have traveled here to compete,” Johnson said in a statement. “Our office is committed to holding these individuals accountable.”

The gear included cleats, clothing, signed jerseys, two lion stuffed animals and a Lego set of a Nike Air shoe.

The equipment and memorabilia was found to be missing at some point between being loaded in Florida and arriving in Kansas City, where the team has its base camp. England is training at Swope Soccer Village, and staying at the Inn at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village.

“I am grateful for the quick work of the Kansas City Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office in resolving an investigation across several states, helping crime victims recover goods stolen in transit, and ensuring the accused will face prosecution,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas in a statement.

A Jackson County judge set each defendant's’ bond at $75,000.
Tags
Sports Quinton LucasSwopePrairie VillageWorld Cup KCWorld CupMelesa JohnsonJackson County
Madeline Fox
The vibrant, diverse Kansas City metro is trying to make its mark on the global stage. As KCUR’s news director, I strive to bring you stories — wherever you usually find them — that help you stay informed, better know your home and reflect the joy of being in your community. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
See stories by Madeline Fox
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR