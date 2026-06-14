Jackson County charges two people in connection with theft of England World Cup gear

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announced Saturday evening that her office filed charges against two men in connection with the theft of nearly $20,000 worth of equipment for the English men's national soccer team.

If convicted of the felony charge of receiving stolen property, Mustafa Salik and Erfan Kamal could each face one two seven years in prison.

“Jackson County will not tolerate any criminal activity that targets World Cup visitors, including the international teams that have traveled here to compete,” Johnson said in a statement. “Our office is committed to holding these individuals accountable.”

The gear included cleats, clothing, signed jerseys, two lion stuffed animals and a Lego set of a Nike Air shoe.

The equipment and memorabilia was found to be missing at some point between being loaded in Florida and arriving in Kansas City, where the team has its base camp. England is training at Swope Soccer Village, and staying at the Inn at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village.

“I am grateful for the quick work of the Kansas City Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office in resolving an investigation across several states, helping crime victims recover goods stolen in transit, and ensuring the accused will face prosecution,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas in a statement.

A Jackson County judge set each defendant's’ bond at $75,000.