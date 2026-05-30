England in Kansas City: Your World Cup guide to celebrating British soccer and culture

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The British are coming! More specifically, the Three Lions, England's national football team, is coming to Kansas City for the 2026 World Cup.

The team typically hosts home games at Wembley Stadium in London and trains at St George's Park, an elite training facility on 330 acres of Staffordshire countryside.

In June and July, the team will trade out Old Blighty for some good ol' Midwestern hospitality. And if you think there's nothing English waiting for them in Kansas City, that's rubbish!

Before the tournament kicks off, KCUR's Adventure newsletter is bringing you guides to each of the four World Cup teams staying in Kansas City, and how to celebrate the global event through the lens of their country.

Read on for your beginner's guide to the English team and where to find British culture around our metro. (And don't miss our Algeria installment!)

Get to know England's national team

Carlos Moreno / KCUR Swope Soccer Village on Lewis Road off E. 63rd Street on Feb. 13, 2026.

First off, let's do a little geography review. England is a country located on the southern part of Great Britain, which also includes Wales and Scotland. That island is part of the United Kingdom, along with Northern Ireland. The U.K. does not have one combined soccer team, but rather, each country has its own team to compete in national tournaments — and in fact, Scotland will also be competing in this World Cup.

While the English team does not have any games scheduled in Kansas City, The Three Lions will be training for the summer at Swope Soccer Village, the former base of Sporting KC and the current home of its B-team. With six synthetic turf fields and three natural grass fields, the team will have plenty of room to practice before their matches. (The BBC recently came to check out the facilities and make sure they were up to snuff).

The team's colors are white, navy blue, and red, showcased by the three lions shown on the team crest. The history of the crest dates back centuries before England's first match in 1872: King Henry I (1100-1135) added two lions over time to his coat of arms, and his grandson, Henry II (1154-1189) added a third after marriage. The three lions were ultimately adopted as the royal arms by every monarch after Richard I, the son of Henry II.

England's World Cup team is packed with stars who play for elite teams in the regular season. Harry Kane is England's all-time record goalscorer and captain, currently playing for Bayern Munich. Jude Bellingham is known as one of the highest-rated English players in the world, playing for Real Madrid.

Arsenal, recently crowned the 2025-2026 premier league champions for the first time in 22 years, packs a punch with both Bukayo Saka, right winger and fan favorite, and Declan Rice, who dominates the midfield.

Here is England's first-round schedule:

June 17: England vs. Croatia at Dallas Stadium

June 23: England vs. Ghana at Boston Stadium

June 27: Panama vs. England at New York New Jersey Stadium

If you didn't snag a ticket to one of the games but are still hoping to see some action, you may be in luck. England, as well as the other Kansas City-based teams, plans to hold a free, open practice. Details have not yet been announced.

KCUR previously reported that the team will be staying at The Inn at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village. However, if you were hoping to catch a glimpse of the players at Verbena or The Market at Meadowbrook, the hotel's restaurants, think again. According to hotel staff, both businesses will be closed to the public while the team is in town.

Dive deeper into British culture

Heather Dressler / Daughters of the British Empire Daughters of the British Empire Kansas is a service-based organization of women who are of British or Commonwealth of Nations heritage living in the U.S., serving the community and upholding British culture and traditions.

Did you know there's a group right here in Kansas City that celebrates British heritage and ancestry?

Daughters of the British Empire Kansas, a subset of the national organization serving Kansas and the Kansas City region, is a service-based organization of women who are of British or Commonwealth of Nations heritage living in the U.S. who are interested in serving the community and upholding British culture and traditions.

The group's primary charitable focus is Cantata, a British, non-profit senior living center in Brookfield, Illinois. Closer to home, the group has supported a long list of organizations including Wayside Waifs, Heart to Heart International, Happy Bottoms, Girls on the Run, and Veterans Community Project.

Current member Heather Dressler knows it's hard to make friends as an adult and loves the community she has found within the organization. "You're going to find not just friends, but sisterhood within the membership," she said. "It's been fantastic."

Brenda Marks, DBE Kansas member and treasurer of the national organization, was born in England but now lives in Gladstone. She attended England's World Cup quarter final match at Wembley Stadium in 1966. "I remember the atmosphere and the fact that we won more than who they played or what the score was."

In case you're wondering, England beat Argentina 1-0 in that match.

DBE Kansas chapter meetings are for members and prospective members only, but most events are open to the public.

The organization is hosting a Garden Party Tea in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, June 13, to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

They will also host the 39th Annual British Faire — the organization's largest annual event — on Saturday, Nov. 14 in Overland Park, Kansas. If you're interested in joining one of the group's six chapters, email dbekansas@gmail.com.

Where to get your fill of British goods

Queen’s Pantry Teas Queen's Pantry Teas in Leavenworth was founded in 1999.

Brits

Located on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, Brits is a specialty shop focused on British goods and food. Sally Helm, owner of Brits, is a self-described "Anglomaniac."

"I think about Britain almost 24/7," she said. Helm isn't sure what the World Cup will bring, but she is excited to have The Three Lions nearby and is stocking up to be ready for increased demand.

"I've gotten some more Lucozade in case they need more supply," she said with a laugh. Lucozade is a popular sports drink — the UK equivalent of Gatorade. Along with classic items such as chocolate digestives and Crunchies, Brits will be well stocked with England scarves and flags for anyone who wants to cheer for the team alongside Helm. England last won the World Cup in 1966, defeating West Germany 4-2. "I think England's due to win again," Helm said.

Where: 929 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, Kansas

Queen's Pantry Teas

Queen's Pantry Teas specializes in high-quality teas and British food and goods. Brits know that tea is a way of life, and this Leavenworth-based shop has been committed to the craft for 27 years.

The business was founded in 1999, but current owner Lillian Howell purchased the shop in 2024 after being a long-time customer. More than 150 loose-leaf tea varieties and tea accessories mingle with home goods and tasty snacks.

If you're new to tea, try the Proper British Tea Flight to get a taste of what the England footballers likely drink at home. Howell said they are curating a special tea flight to commemorate the World Cup that will be available within the next few weeks.

Where: 510 Delaware St., Leavenworth, Kansas

Leavenworth and Lawrence are both a 30-45-minute drive from Kansas City (depending on traffic), but it's much faster than a flight to London.

Enjoy some proper English fare

Chris Thomas / Brit Boy Street Food Brit Boy sells frozen pastries and will be pairing with Lenexa Public Market this summer.

Brit Boy Street Food

Looking for a classic British spread? Brit Boy Street Food sells housemade, frozen-and-ready-to-reheat British classics you can eat in your own home.

Shepherd's pie (four for $58) and traditional sausage rolls (four for $28) are the crowd favorites, but don't miss the opportunity to try several options with The Union Jack Sampler Pack ($69), which includes four savory pie flavors, a traditional sausage roll, and a spicy sausage roll.

Owner Chris Thomas was inspired by his mother's cooking and uses many of her recipes, along with techniques he has taught himself along the way. The name came from the nickname his wife gave him when they first met: She saved his number under Chris "Brit Boy" Thomas in her phone, and the name stuck.

While Brit Boy's primary business is frozen food, you can find hot pasties ($18 for two) at their booth at The Overland Park Farmers Market, The Lenexa Farmers Market, and Market Wagon, an online farmers market. Check out their list of events here.

To stock your freezer, order online and select a convenient pickup location when checking out — many are breweries and local businesses. Thomas loves the idea that people may want to grab a beer or two when picking up their order. "It's business helping business," said Thomas.

Brit Boy will be partnering with the Lenexa Public Market June 25-27. On June 27, when England plays Panama in New York (4 p.m. CDT), Thomas said they'll spend the morning at the Lenexa Farmers Market and then move inside to the Lenexa Public Market to keep selling between 2-8 p.m.

Conroy's Public House

Although they focus on Irish fare, Conroy's Public House offers some British-inspired items, including Scotch Eggs, cottage pies, and its Traditional Irish Breakfast, which has some similar elements to a traditional English breakfast such as beans and black pudding. (Sadly, Ireland did not qualify for this World Cup.)

Conroy's has four locations:

4730 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood, Kansas

5285 W 95th St., Overland Park, Kansas

12924 State Line Road, Leawood, Kansas

6995 W 151st St., Overland Park, Kansas

English delights

Jess Wood / French Custard French Custard in Kansas City is representing England with a honeycomb flavor this summer.

A Slice of British

What's an English day without afternoon tea? A Slice of British in Overland Park offers traditional afternoon tea to go. Each box ($26) includes three finger sandwiches, two mini sausage rolls, a plain scone with clotted cream and strawberry jam, a lemon drizzle square, a jam tart, a shortbread finger, and a mini millionaires square.

A la carte options for pastries and other sweet and savory treats are available. Favorites include the Millionaire Shortbread ($4), a shortbread base with homemade caramel and chocolate, and the Viennese Whirls ($6.50 for two), vanilla cream sandwiched between two buttery cookies, and Large Sausage Rolls ($9 for two).

The shop stocks uniquely British goods, such as homemade Clotted Cream, Jacob's Cream Crackers, and Crunchie Bars, that are hard to find in the United States.

Owner Angela Lovell came to the U.S. from England 10 years ago. She started her business in 2020 with encouragement from friends and neighbors who loved her cooking.

She doesn't have a storefront, but she operates out of a commercial kitchen in her home. Orders can be placed online and picked up at Lovell's home in South Overland Park at a pre-arranged time. "I love what I do," said Lovell. "I absolutely love cooking for people."

Lovell often hosts afternoon tea in partnership with other businesses. For the World Cup, she's partnering with Kansas City Museum and Tea Market and Gift Bar for The Heritage Royal Tea on June 20. She is also partnering with Lifted Spirits on July 12 for a pairing of tea cocktails and afternoon tea boxes at the distillery.

Where: South Overland Park (full address provided after ordering)

French Custard

Jess and Alex Wood, owners of French Custard, have found inspiration for ice cream flavors during their extensive world travels. Their small shop, located just steps off the Trolley Trail in Brookside's Morningside Shops, recently announced treats inspired by the World Cup teams visiting Kansas City this summer.

England is represented by one of French Custard's classic flavors, Honeycomb. Jess Wood said the flavor was inspired by Hokey Pokey, a popular ice cream flavor in England made from vanilla ice cream and crunchy honeycomb toffee.

While you're there, try the other World Cup-inspired flavors: Breakfast in Algiers, a salted honey butter flavor, for Algeria; Dulce de Leche Granizado, a creamy caramel flavor with chocolate flakes, for Argentina, and authentic Stroopwafels, creamy caramel between two flat waffle cones, for The Netherlands.

Like all of French Custard's ice cream, these flavors are made completely from scratch. World Cup flavors will be available until August 1, 2026.