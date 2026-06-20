Curaçao fans arrive in Kansas City excited for World Cup match: ‘Coming for the win’

As soon as the first passengers from Curaçao cleared customs, the party started.

Armed with a portable speaker and tons of energy, fans from the island nation turned the Kansas City International Airport’s baggage claim into a welcome bash Friday afternoon – playing music, hugging and dancing.

“Being at the World Cup is a symbol of Curaçao actually announcing itself to the world,” said Gillord Pisas, who came to the airport to welcome the flight. He arrived in Kansas City from Curaçao two days ago. “We gotta make sure we bring who we are, authentically, everywhere we go. There’s no way you can let people from Curaçao come in and there’s no vibe.”

Halle Jackson / KCUR 89.3 Victor Garcia, from Curacao, dances with Ecuador fans at the Kansas City International Airport Friday, June 19. Curacao and Ecuador will compete in the World Cup at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

The charter flight was one of three arriving in Kansas City this week ahead of Curaçao’s World Cup match versus Ecuador on Saturday.

Curaçao, an island in the Caribbean just north of Venezuela and with a population just over 150,000, is the smallest country to ever qualify for the World Cup. It’s the first time the nation has qualified to compete.

The team is uniformly considered an underdog. The team lost 7-1 against Germany on Sunday, but Curaçaoans are still thrilled to see their nation on the world stage.

“I’m here to bring some good energy for everybody here, not only for Curaçao but around the world,” said Victor Garcia, another Curaçao fan who had come with Pisas to welcome the new arrivals.

Garcia led the dance party, busting moves with nearly every person who got off the plane. He even grooved with Ecuador fans who had taken a different flight to Kansas City and were waiting for a bus.

“We wish you a great game,” Pisas told them cheerfully. “But Curaçao is coming for the win!”

KCUR 89.3 Curaçao fans gathered to dance and party after arriving in Kansas City Friday.

Yma Prins arrived in Kansas City Friday, and was at Curaçao’s qualifying match in November. She was first introduced to the sport by her father, who attended past World Cups. Prins said it was a no-brainer to follow in her father’s footsteps and cheer on her team at this tournament.

“I even went to Holland for their training camp in Noordwijk, cause I’m such an advocate,” Prins said.

Prins will attend the match Saturday evening. But before she dons blue to support Curaçao, she’ll cheer for the Netherlands in their match against Sweden. Curaçao is a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Before fans began boarding buses to the FIFA Fan Festival and beyond, chants of “sigi move Curaçao” broke out – a cheer in Papiamentu, one of the country’s national languages.

“Keep moving, Curaçao.” It’s a cheer that will sound loud and proud at Arrowhead Stadium when the team plays Saturday evening.

Halle Jackson / KCUR 89.3 Fans were decked out in Curacao gear as they entered Kansas City Friday afternoon. The island nation will compete against Ecuador in the World Cup on Saturday

The Curacao soccer team will face Ecuador Saturday, June 20, 2026, at Arrowhead Stadium. Game time is 7:00 p.m.