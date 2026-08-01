Kansas City is an Italian sub town. Here's where to find the best sandwiches around

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There’s some debate on who specifically invented the Italian sub.

One claim is that Giovanni Amato , an Italian baker in Maine, invented the sandwich for local dockworkers in the late 1800s. However, food historians debate this story as apocryphal, since many large groups of Italian immigrants lay claim to the classic sandwich.

What can be agreed upon, though, is that it is an American innovation.

Along with the grinder, hero, and hoagie, the Italian sub fits in the genre of a bread roll sandwich — different mostly by regional names and whether you heat the bread and meat.

But what makes an Italian sub is traditionally the inclusion of multiple cured Italian cold cuts, vegetables, provolone cheese (and sometimes mozzarella), and a tangy oil and vinegar dressing on a roll.

Kansas City has a rich history of Italian immigration, and the Italian influence in our food history runs deep . So let’s take a tour of the Italian subs that have staked their spots across the Kansas City metro.

The Italian Sausage Company

The Italian Sausage Company The No. 22 at Italian Sausage Company features pastrami and chili oil made by Kansas City chef James Chang.

When you eat at The Italian Sausage Co , you better bring your appetite. Their sandwiches are the size of a bodybuilder’s forearm.

The family business started at Kansas City’s long-running Brancato’s Market , which became known for its homemade sausage before it closed in 2002. Two decades later, a Brancato family member opened The Italian Sausage Co. as a freestanding retail location in 2022, up in Gladstone. Their River Market location opened earlier in 2026.

It’s a scratch kitchen, and they make their own sausage in-house using traditional recipes that have been passed down through the years.

The full sandwich is a full, 16-inch loaf of bread, with meats absolutely piled on. Order the #7 and you’ll begin your journey: ham, capocollo, Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, pepperoncini, and shredded lettuce, topped with their garlic aioli, mustard, and oil and vinegar. You can even make it spicy if you’re up for it.

A half sandwich, which is still big enough to feed a football team, costs only about $15, which makes this one of the best deals in town.

But their extensive menu includes many other subs in the Italian spirit, including the “#22 James Chang Special” swimming in the titular local chef’s own chili oil, with pastrami, salami, chili oil-soaked olives, burrata, tomato, lettuce and garlic aioli. (And while you’re at it, don’t miss their vodka chicken parmesan, served hot and absolutely overflowing.)

7319 N Oak Trafficway, Gladstone, MO 64118

518 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106

Carollo’s Italian Grocery and Deli

Joe Coffee An Italian sub at Carollo's in the City Market.

Located in the River Market since 1989, Carollo’s is a Kansas City institution. Started by Mike Carollo, Carollo’s makes their own Italian sausage from scratch as well as their cannolis and a few other items. For fans of Italian cuisine, their store is also a great place to stock up on imported olive oil, pasta, and other traditional Italian ingredients — and they have a particularly magnificent olive bar.

Carollo’s deli counter offers a wide variety of sandwiches, including meatball, Italian sausage, and a pizza steak sandwich. And they have two options that could hit your Italian sub cravings.

“The Napolitano” comes with capocollo, salami, prosciutto, and provolone as well as fresh lettuce, tomato, and balsamic vinaigrette. Add fresh mozzarella for just $3 more, and you won’t regret it.

“The Romano” is capocollo, mortadella, and pepperoni and the works. Or you could go with “The Americano,” which substitutes the Italian meats for turkey, ham, and Swiss cheese.

That’s not your final decision, though. Once you pick your sandwich, it’s time to decide if you want regular or spicy — and that zing is what really makes this a local favorite.

9 E. 3rd St, Kansas City, MO 64106

Bella Napoli

Bella Napoli Bella Napoli in Brookside is a beloved neighborhood spot serving pizzas and paninis, plus offering imported Italian goods.

Like some of the other spots on this list, Bella Napoli in Brookside combines a restaurant with an Italian grocery. Started in 2001 by Jake Imperiale, Bella Napoli makes sure everything in the market portion is imported directly from Italy.

Their restaurant side focuses on family recipes, like their margherita pizza or fungi pizza with crimini mushrooms. It’s a beloved neighborhood spot for both lunch and dinner.

Their deli menu is equally as impressive, and the “Il Saro” is where to start. About six inches long, this sandwich is stuffed with salami, capocollo, mortadella, provolone, giardiniera, lettuce, tomato, and covered in balsamic vinaigrette. Each layer complements the rest, and the balsamic doesn’t overpower each bite.

While some Italian subs can be smushed flat, that’s not the case here — a perfectly fluffy untoasted bun cradles the meat more than just covering it.

“The Americano” is another great sub, with turkey, parma cotto, and Swiss cheese with tomato, lettuce, mayo, and mustard.

6229 Brookside Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64113

Cupini’s

Cupini's Outdoor seating at Cupini's in midtown Kansas City, serving pastas as well as Italian sandwiches and other dishes.

Cupini’s is not only well known to the people of Westport, but also to fans of the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” after Guy Fieri stopped by in 2013 . He covered both the chicken prosciutto tortelloni and their six-layer lasagna.

That same year, Cupini’s also attempted to create the World’s Longest Noodle. They came in at 2,125 feet, which was 1,000 feet short of the Guinness World Record, but you gotta love the attempt. Hopefully they’ll give it another try.

There are many sandwiches to choose from, but you may want to start with “The Gangster,” which is served on a traditional Italian baguette about 8 inches long. It’s prosciutto, salami, roasted red peppers, eggplant, provolone, and a creamy garlic aioli, which provides a hit when you bite in.

Or try their “Roman,” which is roast beef, salami, and ham topped with lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, and provolone with garlic aioli. You can eat all of this in one meal, but don’t feel bad for taking half home for later.

1809 Westport Rd Ste 200, Kansas City, MO 64111

Le Fetta Delicatessen

La Fetta Delicatessen La Fetta Delicatessen in Overland Park, soon to open a second location in Johnson County, has multiple takes on the Italian sub.

Opened in 2025, Le Fetta is owned by Adam and Kelly Bracco with partner Matt Benzel. Inspired by a sandwich they ate in Montana during a family vacation, the Braccos were impressed enough to come back and open up their own shop in Overland Park.

La Fetta has a sandwich for anyone. For vegetarians, try the “Madonna”: fresh mozzarella, balsamic-marinated onions, fresh walnuts, pesto, pepperoncini, piquillo peppers, and basil. Is it truly an Italian sub without cold cuts? After tasting this, you’ll unequivocally say yes. For fans of grunge, the “Pearl Jam” should be on your setlist: turkey, brie, prosciutto, arugula, fig, and a walnut chutney.

For traditional Italian subs, “The Boss” is your go-to, but keep in mind this sandwich is absolutely stuffed. It comes in at around 7 inches long and is served on a ciabatta-style baguette that’s cooked fresh daily. Ham, finocchiona (a pork and fennel salami), hot soppressata, pepperoni, hot cappocollo, smoked mozzarella, pepperoncini, tomatoes, feisty vinaigrette, and feisty slaw make up this masterpiece.

La Fetta also does catering and charcuterie trays. And they have a second location opening in August in Prairie Village .

14363 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66223

Italian Delight

Italian Delight Italian Delight in Kansas City, Kansas, serves a classic sub alongside pizzas and pastas.

Next year is Italian Delight’s 50th year anniversary, and that long run is well deserved. Located just west of the Kansas Speedway, this is a complete family affair, run by brother and sister team Daniela Randall and Rene Brunetti with help from Daniela’s husband (Tyler) and son (Aden).

Italian Delight was started by their father, who had another restaurant in New York City before moving to Kansas City. Their New York-style pizza deserves to be on any list of the best in town, and their lasagna is thick, cheesy, and made from scratch.

The Italian sub is a work of dedication, tradition, and simplicity. There are no fancy gimmicks or hidden ingredients: ham, salami, capicola, mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato on an 8-inch bun.

But what really stands out is the homemade aromatic vinaigrette. It’s a thin vinaigrette rather than a creamy one, with a nice tangy taste.

Italian Delight has plenty of other sandwiches to choose from, including their meatball sub, chicken parmesan, or their eggplant parmesan.

8145 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66112

Other great Italian subs around Kansas City