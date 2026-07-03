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World Cup: Kansas City
Is Kansas City ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup? KCUR is covering how this massive event is changing our city — for the tournament and beyond.

Fans of Colombia and Ghana World Cup teams rally in Kansas City ahead of elimination match

KCUR | By Noah Taborda,
Brandon AzimEmily Younker
Published July 3, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Colombia fans rally Thursday at Mill Creek Park ahead of the country's World Cup match against Ghana on Friday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Noah Taborda
/
KCUR 89.3
Colombia fans rally Thursday at Mill Creek Park ahead of the country's World Cup match against Ghana on Friday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Both residents and visitors cheered on their favorite team, only one of which will advance on Friday night in the tournament.

Fans of the Colombian and Ghanaian national soccer teams held dueling rallies in Kansas City on Thursday to celebrate their teams' advancement to the next stage of the World Cup and to prepare for Friday night's match between the two at Arrowhead Stadium.

Thousands of people clad in bright yellow flooded Mill Creek Park in a "banderazo," or large rally, to represent Colombia before migrating to the Marriott Country Club Plaza, where the team is staying, to celebrate the athletes.

Meanwhile, more fans partied with a "jama," a celebration in Ghanaian culture that features traditional songs, chants and dance, at Washington Square Park in honor of Ghana.
Fans of Ghana's World Cup team celebrate Thursday at Washington Square Park in Kansas City. They will cheer on their team during Friday's match against Colombia.
Brandon Azim
/
KCUR 89.3
Fans of Ghana's World Cup team celebrate Thursday at Washington Square Park in Kansas City. They will cheer on their team during Friday's match against Colombia.

The Colombia-Ghana World Cup match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The FIFA Fan Festival, on the grounds of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, will be open from noon to 11 p.m.

Team Colombia

For Colombia's rally, fans filled Mill Creek Park and lined Main Street, which was partially closed at one point. They lit fireworks and firecrackers, many with Colombia-themed smoke and flares, and flew tons of Colombian flags.

In true sports fan fashion, some were locked in for part of the evening on the World Cup's Portugal-Croatia match, which was being played in Toronto. They crowded around others who were streaming the match on their cellphones.

Xavier Restrepo (center), vice president of the Colombian Cultural Association, enjoys the atmosphere with other Kansas City fans on Thursday as they prepare for Friday's World Cup match against Ghana.
Noah Taborda
/
KCUR 89.3
Gustavo Restrepo (center), vice president of the Colombian Cultural Association, enjoys the atmosphere with other Kansas City fans on Thursday as they prepare for Friday's World Cup match against Ghana.

Gustavo Restrepo is vice president of the Colombian Cultural Association. He was thrilled to see a sea of yellow across Mill Creek Park.

"When you see yellow all over the city, that means passion for our soccer teams, that means kindness, so that is very important," he said.

Fabio Rodriguez said he was so excited to see fellow Colombians that he had to get a beer from a vendor to celebrate.

“It’s brilliant. We’ve never had something like this here before, maybe on a smaller scale, but this is amazing," he said. “Can’t listen to this music without a nice, cold drink.”

Food and drink vendors joined the festivities Thursday as fans of Colombia's World Cup team celebrated to prepare for Friday's match against Ghana.
Noah Taborda
/
KCUR 89.3
Food and drink vendors join the festivities Thursday as fans of Colombia's World Cup team celebrated to prepare for Friday's match against Ghana.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joins Colombia fans at a rally ahead of the national team's World Cup match on Friday against Ghana.
Noah Taborda
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joins Colombia fans at a rally ahead of the national team's World Cup match on Friday against Ghana.

Later on Thursday, Colombian players, including forward Luis "Lucho" Diaz, came out on the balcony of their hotel to raucous cheering and chants of "Vamos, vamos Colombia! Que mañana tenemos que ganar!" ("Come on, come on Colombia! We have to win tomorrow!")

Colombia fans cheer on the country's national team Thursday at the Marriott Country Club Plaza, where the team is staying, ahead of Friday's World Cup match against Ghana.
Noah Taborda
/
KCUR 89.3
Colombia fans cheer on the country's national team Thursday at the Marriott Country Club Plaza, where the team is staying, ahead of Friday's World Cup match against Ghana.

Team Ghana

At Washington Square Park, fans put their love for the Black Stars, Ghana's national team, on full display at a "jama." Among them was Nanaama Osei, who flew in from Accra, Ghana’s capital.

“A jama is a native Ghanaian thing; the vibe around jama is singing and cheering,” Osei said. “The cheering is a different level; it boosts the morale of everybody we are cheering on and everything. It's seeing and experiencing what vibe is all about.”

Being surrounded by her community in a Kansas City jama session, Osei said she believes the Black Stars have all the support they need to win against Colombia.

“We are ready to fight, fight with everything we have: our blood, our sweat, our tears, everything. I think the Black Stars will do it for us. So we are cheering them on to win this game for us.”

A Ghana fan pumps up others Thursday during a rally for the country's national team ahead of Friday's match against Colombia.
Brandon Azim
/
KCUR 89.3
A Ghana fan pumps up others Thursday during a rally for the country's national team ahead of Friday's match against Colombia.

Helping lead the crowd in song, wearing yellow with a scarf and red hat, was Father Joseph Asante. Asante, who is a priest in Shawnee, Kansas, has been living in the metro for about a year now, but he has been a Black Stars fan since grade school.

“In Kansas, we Ghanaians who are ready to support them and dance for them and make them joyful,” he said.

He said the Ghana soccer team playing in Kansas City is a dream come true for him. He likes the team's chance at winning it all.

Asante broke into a chant: “God bless our homeland, Ghana,” then called out “Nkunimdie,” which means “victory.”

Fans of the Ghana national team celebrate Thursday ahead of the country's World Cup match on Friday against Colombia at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brandon Azim
/
KCUR 89.3
Fans of the Ghana national team celebrate Thursday ahead of the country's World Cup match on Friday against Colombia at Arrowhead Stadium.
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Sports World CupWorld Cup KCsoccer
Noah Taborda
Staying mentally and physically healthy can be a lot of work — exercising, eating right and navigating our complicated medical system. As KCUR’s health and wellness reporter, I want to connect Kansas Citians with new and existing resources to improve their well-being and tell stories that inspire them to enjoy healthier lives.

Reach me at noahtaborda@kcur.org.
See stories by Noah Taborda
Brandon Azim
I was raised on the East Side of Kansas City and feel a strong affinity to communities there. As KCUR's Solutions reporter, I'll be spending time in underserved communities across the metro, exploring how they are responding to their challenges. I will look for evidence to explain why certain responses succeed while others fail, and what we can learn from those outcomes. This might mean sharing successes here or looking into how problems like those in our communities have been successfully addressed elsewhere. Having spent a majority of my life in Kansas City, I want to provide the people I've called friends and family with possible answers to their questions and speak up for those who are not in a position to speak for themselves.
See stories by Brandon Azim
Emily Younker
Emily Younker is the news editor for the Kansas News Service. She previously spent 14 years at her hometown newspaper, The Joplin Globe in Joplin, Missouri, where she was part of the award-winning team that covered the deadly May 22, 2011, tornado and its aftermath. Email her at eyounker@kcur.org.
See stories by Emily Younker
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