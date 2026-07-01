Kansas City starts saying goodbye to its World Cup 'home' teams. How are we doing as a host?

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Team Algeria may be leaving Lawrence, Kansas. But hopefully Lawrence isn’t leaving Team Algeria anytime soon.

Because against all odds, the Desert Foxes secured their spot in the World Cup knockouts — drawing Austria to a 3-3 ending in a thrilling match last Saturday in Kansas City.

The World Cup showdown between the Desert Foxes, based in the Kansas college town for the tournament, and Austria was a cold-and-hot and cold-and-hot-again battle to 3-3. But it secured a place for both teams in the Round of 32.

"We are so proud of them, and I'm happy of Lawrence," said Algerian Ryadh Abbals, celebrating in the streets of Lawrence after the win. "I wish them all the best. And I wish they can reach the maximum levels — and why not the final?"

Don’t miss this great dispatch from Lawrence by KCUR’s Cassandra Isobelle Flores, Luke Martin and more contributors.

Algerians at the game showed their appreciation with a banner reading , "Thank you Lawrence.”

On Monday, the U.S. Embassy in Algiers gave thanks, too : “Thank you for the friendship bracelets and keepsakes, the warm welcomes, the cheers, the conversations. And thank you for showing the world what Midwestern hospitality is all about… Thank you Kansas for making Team Algeria feel at home.”

شكرًا لك يا لورانس، وشكرًا لك يا كانساس. 🇺🇸🇩🇿



مع تأهل المنتخب الجزائري إلى المرحلة التالية من المنافسة، لا يسعنا إلا أن نتوجه إليكم بجزيل الشكر.



شكرًا لاستقبالكم المنتخب الجزائري وجماهيره التي سافرت إلى كانساس، وشكرًا على أساور الصداقة، والهدايا التذكارية، وحفاوة الاستقبال،… pic.twitter.com/iJQ8LWb4Ao — US Embassy Algiers (@USEmbAlgiers) June 29, 2026

What does that hospitality look like in practice? Sometimes it’s a big swing, like a giant Algerian flag carved into the hillside.

And sometimes it’s just a collection of small, meaningful gestures.

KCUR’s Celisa Calacal went down to Lawrence to see how restaurants and bars opened their doors and changed their menus — scrapping pork dishes so they’re halal-friendly, swapping alcoholic beverages for imported sodas, teas and coffee to accommodate Muslim patrons, and even offering specials using Algerian ingredients.

Celisa Calacal / KCUR 89.3 Ahead of the World Cup, Lawrence resident Fally Afani put together "The Arab's Guide to Lawrence," which includes a list of local Arab establishments.

“Lawrence is, like, the picture of how to engage with culture in a positive way and make friends across the oceans,” said local Arab American journalist Fally Afani, who published The Arab’s Guide to Lawrence in May. “People have a very narrow view of folks from the Middle East, and this has been really nice to see their worldview expanding.”

With the group stage over, the remaining number of World Cup teams will quickly thin. And even though Kansas City has two more games left — this Friday’s match between Ghana and Colombia, and a quarterfinal on July 11 — we’ll be saying goodbye in short order to the teams and fans who’ve found a temporary home here.

Life comes at you quick: Just days after the Netherlands inspired a record 36,000 people to join an Oranje Fanwalk through downtown Kansas City , culminating in a rainy 3-1 walloping of Tunisia at Arrowhead Stadium, the Dutch team got knocked out of the tournament by Morocco. On Wednesday, they hopped a plane back to Holland.

Zach Perez / KCUR 89.3 The Oranje Fanwalk turned Kansas City a vivid shade on Thursday ahead of the Netherlands-Tunisia World Cup match.

As for Algeria, Les Fennecs packed up from their Lawrence hotel and hit the road for Vancouver. Thursday’s match will be an uphill fight: Algeria is ranked 29th in the world, and Switzerland is 16th. But an Algeria win wouldn’t be the biggest upset to happen so far.

That’s why I hope this is more of a “see you later.” Because if Algeria makes it through, they’ll face the winner of Friday’s Colombia-Ghana matchup. Then, the quarterfinals will bring that winner back here to Kansas City Stadium… most likely to face Argentina. Oof.

Then again, you never know with this World Cup.

Root, root, root for the home team: Your World Cup score updates

Cassandra Isobelle Flores / KCUR 89.3 Algerian fans watch the team play Austria in a World Cup match Saturday night in Lawrence.

First, the good news: All four of the teams based around Kansas City managed to advance to the Round of 32! Against all odds. But now that we’re in knockouts, the rules are a little different.

Here is your rules refresher: From here on out, it’s winner takes all. And there must be a winner. If the two teams remain at a draw following full time (90 minutes plus stoppage), we go to extra time, with two 15-minute halves. You might see broadcasters specify “no golden goal,” meaning that unlike some American football rules, we’re playing the whole half hour no matter what.

Still at a tie? Then teams go to penalty kicks, mano a mano. Alternating shots on goal, best of five, and then sudden death if needed. This is where hearts get broken, and legends get made.

The United States lost a little momentum after a 2-3 loss against Turkiye last Thursday, a match in which the U.S. rested many of its major players since it already secured advancement. This knockout game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in San Francisco, will be a big one. (Fun fact: St. Louis has one of the largest Bosnian communities outside of Europe .)

lost a little momentum after a last Thursday, a match in which the U.S. rested many of its major players since it already secured advancement. This knockout game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in San Francisco, will be a big one. (Fun fact: St. Louis has one of the .) The Netherlands is out, the first of Kansas City’s home-base teams to go. Who would have thought? After nearly bulldozing their way into the Round of 32, the Dutch fell to Morocco in a dramatic penalty shootout on Monday. Head coach Ronald Koeman then resigned after the disappointing performance.

is out, the first of Kansas City’s home-base teams to go. Who would have thought? After nearly bulldozing their way into the Round of 32, the Dutch on Monday. Head coach Ronald Koeman then after the disappointing performance. Argentina gave up their first goal of the tournament to Jordan in a 3-1 win last week, while Lionel Messi racked up his sixth goal . Their path takes them to Miami against Cabo Verde, one of the World Cup’s best underdog stories as the smallest nation to ever qualify for the Round of 32. Watch for that at 5 p.m. Friday, July 3.

gave up their first goal of the tournament to Jordan in a 3-1 win last week, while Lionel Messi racked up his . Their path takes them to Miami against Cabo Verde, one of the World Cup’s as the smallest nation to ever qualify for the Round of 32. Watch for that at 5 p.m. Friday, July 3. Algeria needed a win or a tie to sneak through to the Round of 32. Improbably, they got a draw Saturday in Kansas City, and now face Switzerland at 10 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in Vancouver.

needed a win or a tie to sneak through to the Round of 32. Improbably, they got a draw Saturday in Kansas City, and now face Switzerland at 10 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in Vancouver. England is up against the Democratic Republic of the Congo right now in Atlanta. The Three Lions ended their group stage with a 2-0 win against Panama, who left the World Cup without a single goal or point. Ouch.

Kansas City sees record days of travel, full stadiums and OK hotel bookings

Charlie Riedel / AP Algeria fans thank the community of Lawrence, Kansas, where the team's base camp was located, before a World Cup soccer match between Algeria and Austria in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Just before the World Cup, Kansas City was in somewhat of a panic. A report from the American Hotel and Lodging Association reported that 88% of local hotels were booking below their projections, causing anxiety over whether fans would actually show up after all.

(As in many cities, FIFA also booked tens of thousands of hotel rooms to artificially hike demand — then canceled most of them. That certainly hurt.)

So how are things shaking out so far? At Kansas City International Airport, last Friday saw Thanksgiving holiday-levels of flight traffic, both coming and going, as it was sandwiched between two World Cup games. And June 17, after the Argentina-Algeria match, was the airport’s second-busiest day for outbound traffic on the books.

More than 201,262 attendees and 2,100 dogs have come through the FIFA Fan Festival, according to KC2026 (and purchased 7,793 margaritas).

Zach Perez / KCUR Fans walk up Main Street to enter the FIFA Fan Festival on June 25, 2026.

What about hotels? Figures from VisitKC show that room reservations surrounding the Argentina-Algeria game were up about 111% over the same time last year. Bookings for the dates around this Friday’s Round of 32 match are up 99%.

But the increase in bookings isn’t panning out exactly as anticipated (especially for local businesses ). Instead of fans staying for days or weeks, most are coming into town and making last-minute reservations for the night of the match.

Official hotel numbers won’t be released until after the tournament ends, and those won’t include Airbnbs or other short-term rentals. But these stats do point to a more limited impact on tourism, since visitors aren’t giving themselves much time to do anything except go to their game and try some BBQ . (Seriously, go to LC’s for the pork burnt ends .)

How about the games themselves? Kansas City Stadium has not had an issue with empty seats, like some other World Cup locations. Two matches totally sold out the FIFA capacity of 69,045 — Argentina-Algeria and Algeria-Austria — while the other two nights weren’t far behind. KC2026 says the stadium has so far welcomed 275,079 spectators.

And knowing how passionate Colombian and Ghanaian fans are, I don’t expect to see much empty space this Friday, July 3. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m.

Lionel Messi is a machine, literally, at this North Kansas City middle school

Jodi Fortino / KCUR 89.3 Lionel Messi from Team Argentina was transformed into an animatronic by a group of eighth graders from Maple Park Middle School.

About 25 eighth graders from Maple Park Middle School in the North Kansas City School District spent the last two weeks of summer school researching countries with base camps in Kansas City.

Much like the World Cup, the project took a lot of teamwork to animate, costume, voice and make backgrounds for different players. Students showcased their animatronics last week, with each player sharing information about their life and career — through students’ voices.

Eighth grader Connor Donnelly said his favorite part was programming his team’s animatronic. He said the project immediately made him think of the popular horror video game series “Five Nights at Freddy's,” which features mechanical puppets. Except here, you’ll find a motorized Lionel Messi of Argentina, Harry Kane of England, and even Kansas City Sports Commission leader Kathy Nelson.

Check out this story from KCUR’s Jodi Fortino — and try to remember, these robots can’t hurt you.

An inside look at a World Cup match night in a 5 a.m. bar in Kansas City

Vaughn Wheat / The Beacon The bar at The Quaff on a weekday afternoon.

The Beacon’s Thomas White got my dream assignment , and everyone needs to read it.

On the night of the Argentina-Algeria match in Kansas City, this intrepid journalist decided to post up at The Quaff, one of just 16 bars and restaurants around town allowed to offer 23-hour liquor sales during the World Cup.

Like myself, Thomas had many questions about how Kansas City’s expanded liquor laws might actually work in practice. How many people would truly want to be out drinking until 5 a.m. to celebrate a World Cup win on a weeknight? Would staying open be worth it? And what sort of debauchery, or perhaps even community, might arise from such circumstances?

If anything, White’s story makes me yearn for our city to support more honest-to-goodness late-night restaurants — one of our great shortcomings as a sports town. For my part, after returning from the Ecuador-Curaçao game, my party stopped at Winstead’s Steakburgers for shakes and fried food. The energy was high, the patrons were respectful, and the fries needed a good bit more salt. A perfect way to end the evening.

Kickin’ the ball around Kansas City

Sydney Siemens / KC2026 Colombia fans at the FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City on June 27, 2026, to watch their match against Portugal.

Colombia vs. Ghana: Ahead of the match, Ghana fans will gather at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 at Washington Square Park. Colombia fans plan to rally at 6 p.m. that evening at Mill Creek Park. ( KCTV5 )

Ahead of the match, Ghana fans will gather at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 at Washington Square Park. Colombia fans plan to rally at 6 p.m. that evening at Mill Creek Park. ( ) Fan Fest returns Friday: The enormous watch parties at Kansas City’s FIFA Fan Festival took a break this week, but the Independence Day weekend will bring a mix of high-stakes games, music performances, and a July 4 Stars and Stripes spectacular. ( KC2026 )

The enormous watch parties at Kansas City’s FIFA Fan Festival took a break this week, but the Independence Day weekend will bring a mix of high-stakes games, music performances, and a July 4 Stars and Stripes spectacular. ( ) Where to watch Team USA: KC Live, Sporting Park, Rock Island Bridge and Shawnee’s Theatre in the Park are all showing the U.S. men’s national team game against Bosnia and Herzegovina at 7 p.m. Wednesday. ( The Kansas City Star )

KC Live, Sporting Park, Rock Island Bridge and Shawnee’s Theatre in the Park are all showing the U.S. men’s national team game against Bosnia and Herzegovina at 7 p.m. Wednesday. ( ) Ding! Ding! Kansas City’s streetcar system has averaged 34,139 riders a day since the start of the World Cup, with a new single-day record of 48,260 this past Saturday. ( FOX4 )

Kansas City’s streetcar system has averaged 34,139 riders a day since the start of the World Cup, with a new single-day record of 48,260 this past Saturday. ( ) Double trouble: We’ve been hearing from some Kansas City businesses about how the World Cup slowed down sales, as locals avoid the streetcar and crowded downtown areas. Not only is that true for LuLu’s Thai Noodle Shop in the Crossroads, but their concession sales at the FIFA Fan Festival have also proven disappointing. ( Startland News )

We’ve been hearing from some Kansas City businesses about how the World Cup slowed down sales, as locals avoid the streetcar and crowded downtown areas. Not only is that true for LuLu’s Thai Noodle Shop in the Crossroads, but their concession sales at the FIFA Fan Festival have also proven disappointing. ( ) Grilling out: Team Argentina shipped more than 1,000 pounds of meat to Kansas City for its World Cup stay, to keep players fed with plenty of ribs and steak. ( The Kansas City Star )

Team Argentina shipped more than 1,000 pounds of meat to Kansas City for its World Cup stay, to keep players fed with plenty of ribs and steak. ( ) Speaking of food: Los Hornos, an Argentinian restaurant in the Northland, has been quietly closing its restaurant to feed players. They’re still waiting on Lionel Messi to show up, though. ( KSHB )

Los Hornos, an Argentinian restaurant in the Northland, has been quietly closing its restaurant to feed players. They’re still waiting on Lionel Messi to show up, though. ( ) Stay watching: More than halfway through the World Cup, Kansas City is far and away the top local market in the U.S. for television viewership — especially USMNT games. ( FOX Sports )

Kickin’ the ball around the continent

Zach Perez / KCUR 89.3 Fans of the Netherlands World Cup team show their support in other ways on Thursday during the Oranje Fanwalk.