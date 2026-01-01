Contact:

Email: scware@iowapublicradio.org

Signal: scw.82

Instagram: @hawyeestephie

Job Title: Reporting Fellow

Topic Expertise: Immigrants and immigration; criminal justice, social issues, politics, technology, race and gender

Location: St. Louis, Des Moines

Geographic Expertise: Texas, the South, Boston, New England, Wisconsin

Education: Northeastern University

Language: English; Spanish

Honors & Awards: As a college student, Conquest-Ware traveled to Flint, MI with peers to cover the water crisis a decade later. They produced a podcast about the last public high school in the city. The project won an Anthem Award.

Memberships: Steph is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Investigative Reporters and Editors, Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting

About Steph

Steph Conquest-Ware (they/them) is a journalist from Houston, Texas. They studied journalism, film and Spanish at Northeastern University in Boston.

In New England, they reported on weekend breaking news for the Boston Globe. Previously, they worked at GBH News as an audio and radio intern for Under the Radar with Callie Crossley.

More recently, they worked as a general assignment reporter and fellow at Wisconsin Public Radio.

Conquest-Ware is passionate about investigative journalism and making difficult topics easy for the public to understand. They want to show how political issues materially affect the lives of different communities across the country. In their free time, they enjoy traveling, weightlifting, watching the Philadelphia Eagles football team and reading non-fiction.