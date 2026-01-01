Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is a political reporter with NPR's Washington Desk, where he currently reports on the restructuring of federal government and the future of the Democratic and Republican parties after Donald Trump's return to office.
He joined NPR in 2024 and followed the presidential campaign trail across the country from his home base in the South.
Before joining NPR, he spent more than seven years at Georgia Public Broadcasting as its political reporter and host of the Battleground: Ballot Box podcast, which covered voting rights and legal fallout from the 2020 presidential election, the evolution of the Republican Party and other changes driving Georgia's growing prominence in American politics. His reporting has appeared everywhere from the Center for Public Integrity and the Columbia Journalism Review to the PBS NewsHour and ProPublica.
He graduated from Emory University with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, where he served as the Executive Digital Editor of The Emory Wheel and was part of the inaugural cohort of the Georgia News Lab, a yearlong investigative journalism program for college students.
Fowler can be reached via encrypted message at stphnfwlr.25 on Signal.
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More than two dozen Democratic-led states, including Kansas, are suing the Agriculture Department after the Trump administration said it would not use emergency funds to pay SNAP benefits during the shutdown.
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The Trump administration says it has started the process of issuing "substantial" reduction-in-force notices to federal employees. Court filings suggest around 4,200 affected so far.
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A new draft White House memo suggests a 2019 law signed by President Trump that guarantees federal employees get paid after a shutdown ends would not apply to furloughed workers. The Kansas City region has tens of thousands of federal workers who could be affected.
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Employees at the General Services Administration are scrambling to lease offices to accommodate a rapid increase of immigration enforcement officers carrying out widespread raids across the country. Kansas City is one of the places where federally-owned or leased property might be used.
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DOGE staffers tried to assign a team to the independent Corporation for Public Broadcasting after President Trump's purported firing of three board members last month.
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The general election rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Biden is now official. Both men have now secured the required delegates to be their respective party's nominee.
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The charges in Fulton County implicate the former president as the head of a sweeping conspiracy to subvert his defeat. It's the fourth indictment in as many months for Trump.
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Atlanta's Tyler Perry Studios has been home to Wakanda, the White House and The Walking Dead, but Wednesday it will host its most topical production yet: the next Democratic presidential debate.
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The outdated machines can stay for 2019 elections, but a federal judge says Georgia must transfer to paper ballots for 2020.