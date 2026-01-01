Stephen Fowler is a political reporter with NPR's Washington Desk, where he currently reports on the restructuring of federal government and the future of the Democratic and Republican parties after Donald Trump's return to office.

He joined NPR in 2024 and followed the presidential campaign trail across the country from his home base in the South.

Before joining NPR, he spent more than seven years at Georgia Public Broadcasting as its political reporter and host of the Battleground: Ballot Box podcast, which covered voting rights and legal fallout from the 2020 presidential election, the evolution of the Republican Party and other changes driving Georgia's growing prominence in American politics. His reporting has appeared everywhere from the Center for Public Integrity and the Columbia Journalism Review to the PBS NewsHour and ProPublica.

He graduated from Emory University with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, where he served as the Executive Digital Editor of The Emory Wheel and was part of the inaugural cohort of the Georgia News Lab, a yearlong investigative journalism program for college students.

Fowler can be reached via encrypted message at stphnfwlr.25 on Signal.