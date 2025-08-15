KCUR's Big Summer Giveaway Rules and Regulations

PLEASE REVIEW THESE OFFICIAL RULES CAREFULLY. DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THIS RAFFLE IF YOU DO NOT MEET THE ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS SET FORTH IN THESE OFFICIAL RULES. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. PARTICIPATION IN THIS RAFFLE IS SUBJECT TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES. IN THE EVENT THE RAFFLE IS ENTERED VIA A MOBILE DEVICE OR THROUGH THE WEBSITE, INTERNET, MESSAGE, AND/OR DATA CHARGES MAY APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. RAFFLE SPONSOR: The KCUR Charitable Raffle (the “Raffle”) is sponsored by The Curators of the University of Missouri Special Trust (the “Sponsor”), a section 501(c)(3) public charity operated exclusively for the benefit of its’ affiliate The Curators of the University of Missouri (the "University"), a public corporation and tax-exempt section 115(1) government instrumentality and educational organization. By participating in this Raffle, you represent that you meet all of the below-stated requirements and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by the decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are final and binding. Any questions or communications regarding this Raffle should be directed to the Sponsor only.

2. PROCEEDS: The revenue raised from the Raffle Ticket sales, minus amounts used to pay for the prizes, will be collected by the Sponsor for the benefit of the University and specifically its KCUR-FM radio station ("KCUR"), a constituent organizational unit within the University and FM Broadcast Station wholly owned and operated by the University.

3. ELIGIBILITY: Participation is only open to individuals entering the Raffle within the States of Kansas and Missouri (the "Eligible Territory") who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the date of entry (each a “Participant”). Employees and governing board members of the Sponsor and/or University, or an individual domiciled with any such employees and governing board members, or the immediate families and household members of each of the foregoing, are not eligible to enter or win. The Raffle is subject to all Federal, state and local applicable laws, rules, and regulations. The Raffle is void outside the Eligible Territory and where prohibited or restricted by law, rule, or regulation.

4. RAFFLE PERIODS: The Raffle will have four raffle periods (each a “Raffle Period”) each with drawings for three different Raffle Prizes and one Raffle Grand Prize.

Raffle Period #1: Sales for the first Raffle Period will begin at 12:01 A.M. CDT on August 8, 2025 and end at 5:00 P.M. CDT on August 13, 2025 (“Raffle Period 1”)

Raffle Period #2: Sales for the second Raffle Period will begin at 12:01 A.M. CDT on August 15, 2025 and end at 5:00 P.M. CDT on August 20, 2025 (“Raffle Period 2”)

Raffle Period #3: Sales for the third Raffle Period will begin at 12:01 A.M. CDT on August 22, 2025 and end at 5:00 P.M. CDT on August 27, 2025 (“Raffle Period 3”)

Grand Prize Raffle Period: Sales for the Grand Prize Raffle Period will begin at 12:01 A.M. CDT on August 8, 2025 and end at 5:00 P.M. CDT on August 28, 2025 (“Grand Prize Raffle Period”).

All Raffle Ticket purchases must be completed by the end of the applicable Raffle Period. For avoidance of doubt, any purchase made via U.S. Mail must be delivered at the Raffle Address (as defined in 5. Entry Method, below) before the end of the Raffle Period.

5. ENTRY METHOD: To enter the Raffle, eligible individuals located in the Eligible Territory at the time of purchase must, during the Raffle Period, purchase Raffle Ticket(s) in one of the following methods (the "Entry Methods"):

Online : visiting the KCUR website kcur.org/win (the "Raffle Website"), following the directions to completing the Raffle Ticket form and purchase a Raffle Ticket. Paper Raffle Tickets will not be available. Raffle Tickets are tracked electronically. In the event of dispute as to the identity or eligibility of any potential winner based on an e-mail address, the winning entry will be declared by the Authorized Account Holder (defined below) of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry provided he/she is eligible according to these Official Rules. The "Authorized Account Holder" is defined as the natural person to whom the applicable Internet service provider or other organization (such as a business or educational institution) has assigned the e-mail address for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Entrants may be asked to opt-in to receive communications from Sponsor. Such opt-in is not required to enter or win a prize.

By U.S. Mail:

To enter by mail, hand print your name, address, city, state, ZIP code, date of birth, email address and daytime telephone number on a 3” X 5”’ card, indicate the desired number of Raffle Tickets for purchase, include your credit card information or check made payable to The Curators of the University of Missouri Special Trust, and mail the card in an envelope with affixed postage to: KCUR Charitable Raffle Entry, 4825 Troost, Suite 202, Kansas City, Missouri 64110 (the "Raffle Address"). Entries by mail must be received at the Raffle Mailing Address by the end of the Raffle Period. Limit one entry per envelope.

Tickets Per Entry Payment:



Number of Tickets Payment 1 $20 3 $60 6 $120

Website Terms, Privacy:

When purchasing one or more Raffle Tickets through the Raffle Website, the End User License Agreement or the terms and conditions governing your interaction with the App or Website (as the case may be), the University of Missouri Privacy Policy, and any service provider terms and conditions pertaining to Raffle Ticket purchases made through the Raffle Website, shall apply in addition to these Official Rules. You understand and agree that Sponsor is not responsible for the privacy practices, or the content of its service providers and you use them at your own risk. The Sponsor and any related entities or service providers are not liable for any Raffle Tickets which are lost, late, misdirected, incomplete, illegible, undelivered, or destroyed regardless of cause or person responsible including, but not limited to, any problem or technical malfunction of any computer, online system or server or technical problem or traffic congestion on the Internet.

6. DRAWING, PRIZE & ODDS: Subject to any technical, software, or other unanticipated circumstance, at the end of each applicable Raffle Period, the following prizes will be selected in a random drawing from among all valid Raffle Tickets received during each Raffle Period through all Entry Methods (the applicable “Drawing”).

Raffle Period #1: Restaurant Giveaway - A package of three $100 restaurant gift certificates to The Russell, Noka and Le Champion.

Raffle Period #2: Staycation - One $500 gift certificate for a stay at The Sundance Ranch in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Raffle Period #3: Photography Package - One $500 gift certificate for a photography package from Heirloom Photo Company.

Grand Prize Raffle Period: $20,000 cash

SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CANCEL THE GRAND PRIZE RAFFLE AT THE END OF RAFFLE PERIOD #3 IF SPONSOR DETERMINES THAT IT IS REASONABLY UNLIKELY TO COLLECT ENOUGH REVENUE TO ACCOUNT FOR THE GRAND PRIZE. IF THE RAFFLE IS CANCELLED AT THAT TIME, SPONSOR WILL PROVIDE NOTICE TO ALL PARTICIPANTS OFFERING THE OPPORTUNITY TO RECEIVE A FULL REFUND OF AMOUNTS PAID. WINNERS OF THE PRIZES GIVEN FOR RAFFLE PERIODS #1, #2, AND #3 MAY KEEP THEIR PRIZES IN THE EVENT OF SUCH CANCELLATION.

The name of the owner of each winning Raffle Ticket (the "Prize Winners") will be announced on air on KCUR 89.3 FM and on www.kcur.org on the following dates and will be posted on the Raffle Website or through such other means as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Raffle Period #1: August 15, 2025.

Raffle Period #2: August 22, 2025.

Raffle Period #3: August 29, 2025.

Grand Prize Raffle Period: August 30, 2025.

Sponsor will use reasonable efforts to contact Prize Winners in connection with the Raffle and will attempt to contact each Prize Winner five times within 24 hours of the applicable drawing. If Sponsor is unable to reach a Prize Winner, that prize will be forfeited and an alternate Prize Winner will be selected from the remaining entries. The Released Parties (defined below) shall not be liable for any technical, software, or other unanticipated circumstance which prevents the Drawing from occurring as described herein. All remaining proceeds from the Raffle shall be retained by the Sponsor in accordance with applicable law. Odds of winning the Raffle are based on the total number of Raffle Tickets purchased during each Raffle Period.

7. CLAIMING A PRIZE: The Prize Winners will receive a Prize-Acceptance Affidavit and Release (“Affidavit”) in the form approved by Sponsor which must be executed and returned to Sponsor prior to receipt of the Prize. The Prize Winner must provide Sponsor with all information required to claim a Prize (including tax identification information). In the event that a Prize Winner: (a) is ruled ineligible for any reason; (b) refuses the Prize; or (c) does not return an executed Affidavit, the Prize will be forfeited and another an alternate Participant will be drawn at random from the remaining eligible entries, until one a Prize Winner meeting all qualifications has been selected. The Prizes for Raffle Periods 1 through 3 shall be delivered by US mail or e-mail and the Grand Prize, in the form of a check, will be delivered by US mail within thirty (30) days of the Prize Winner providing the executed Affidavit, and all other required documents to Sponsor.

8. TAXES: Each Participant acknowledges that they have been informed that the IRS and the States of Kansas and Missouri have taken the position that amounts paid for chances to participate in raffles, lotteries, or similar programs are not gifts and, therefore, the price of a Raffle Ticket does not qualify as a deductible charitable contribution. The Prize Winner is responsible for any and all federal, state and local taxes, title and registration fees, and any other government assessments on the awarded Prize.

Further, each Participant acknowledges that federal and state law requires that a tax withholding on certain Prize values must be collected by Sponsor from the Prize Winner upon award or distribution. Federal and state withholding laws are subject to change without notice. The withholding laws in effect at the time the Prize is claimed will be followed. Taxes will be withheld for Federal and Kansas or Missouri taxes on the Grand Prize.

9. RESTRICTION ON TRANSFER OF RAFFLE TICKET: Raffle Tickets are non-transferable.

10. PARTICIPANT’S GRANT OF LICENSE: By participating in the Raffle or accepting a Prize, each Participant hereby irrevocably and perpetually grants to the Sponsor, the University, KCUR and their designees a worldwide license to use, publish, reproduce, create derivative works of, distribute and publicly display any images or likenesses taken or captured of the Participant in connection with their participating in the Raffle or receiving a Prize (collectively, the “Images”), in any form, media or content which now or hereafter exists, for advertising, promotional or any other commercial purposes as well as non-commercial purposes. Each Participant waives any compensation for any use of such Images. Each Participant hereby releases and waives any claims, demands, damages, losses, liabilities and causes of action arising from the Sponsor’s, or its designee’s, uses of the Images, including, without limitation, any claims for defamation, libel, invasion of privacy, publicity, personality, or exploitation of the Participant’s name or likeness.

11. RELEASE OF LIABILITY & INDEMNITY: By participating in the Raffle, the Participant on Participant’s behalf and on behalf of the Participant’s spouse, assigns, guardians, administrators, executors and legal representatives hereby releases, waives, discharges, covenants not to sue, and indemnifies the Sponsor, the University, KCUR, and all of their suppliers and service providers, together with all of their past, present or future predecessors, successors, assigns, parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, related entities and persons, owners, shareholders, members, partners, trustees, elected officials, directors, managers, employees, servants, principals, agents, consultants, contractors, representatives, sponsors, and insurers (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any claim or loss arising out of or related to the Participant’s participation in the Raffle, acceptance of the Prize, or any exercise by the Sponsor of any of its rights set forth herein or the Official Rules of the Raffle, including, but not limited to, any claims related to: (a) any injury to the Participant (including death) or the Participant’s property that occurs in connection with participation in the Raffle, receiving a Prize, or any related activities; (b) any failure to report and pay any income taxes arising from acceptance of a Prize; and, (c) the Participant’s acts or the acts of any other party with respect to the Participant’s receipt of a Prize, or participation in the Raffle, regardless of whether any such claims are caused in whole or in part by the negligence of any entity or person released hereunder.

12. DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS: YOU EXPRESSLY UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE RAFFLE AND YOUR PURCHASE OF RAFFLE TICKETS THROUGH ANY ENTRY METHOD, AND YOUR USE AND OPERATION OF THE PRIZES IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK, AND SUCH ENTRY METHODS ARE PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" AND "AS AVAILABLE" BASIS, WITH ALL FAULTS. TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, THE RELEASED PARTIES EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES, REPRESENTATIONS, AND CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT ARISING FROM USE OF THE ENTRY METHODS. THE RELEASED PARTIES MAKE NO WARRANTY, REPRESENTATION OR CONDITION THAT: (1) THE ENTRY METHODS WILL MEET YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR (2) YOUR USE OF THE ENTRY METHODS WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, TIMELY, SECURE OR ERROR-FREE. IF YOU RELY ON ANY DATA OR INFORMATION OBTAINED THROUGH THE ENTRY METHODS, YOU DO SO AT YOUR OWN RISK. YOU ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DAMAGE OR LOSS THAT RESULTS FROM YOUR USE OF SUCH DATA OR INFORMATION.

13.DISPUTES & GOVERNING LAW: The Raffle shall be governed by the laws of the State of Missouri without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rule of any jurisdiction. Any claims regarding the Raffle that are not released, must be brought in the State of Missouri, and Participant hereby consents to the personal jurisdiction of such courts for purposes of any such action. The Raffle is void outside the United States and where prohibited by law. Each Participant agrees that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action not waived arising out of or in connection with the Raffle, or any Prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resorting to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Raffle, but in no event attorneys' fees; and (c) under no circumstances will Participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and Participant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, and consequential damages, and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR DAMAGES THAT EXCEED THE VALUE OF THE PRIZE AWARDED TO ANY INDIVIDUAL PARTICIPANT IN THE RAFFLE.

14. DISQUALIFICATION; CHANGES: Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual or Participant that tampers or attempts to tamper with the ticketing process or the operation of the Raffle, re-sells their Raffle Ticket, violates the Official Rules or other applicable terms and conditions incorporated hereunder, or acts in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person. The Sponsor reserves the right to, at its sole discretion, cancel, suspend and/or modify the Raffle or these Official Rules or disqualify any individual, Participant, or Raffle Ticket for purposes of protecting the integrity of the Raffle or addressing changes in business operations or other circumstances, to the extent allowed under applicable law. ANY ATTEMPT BY A PARTICIPANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE RAFFLE IS A VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES AND OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

15. CONTEST SPONSOR; WINNERS LIST: You may obtain a list of the Prize Winners by sending a request (identifying the “KCUR Charitable Raffle”) to The Curators of the University of Missouri Special Trust c/o KCUR, 4825 Troost, Kansas City, MO 64110. The Prize Winners will also be posted on the Website and may be available on the station’s social media feeds (including, but not limited to, Facebook® and Instagram®) on or about the date of the Drawing.

All Raffle materials are copyrighted by the Sponsor and may not be copied, reproduced or used for any purpose without Sponsor's express prior written consent. The trademarks, service marks and copyrights of KCUR, the University and Sponsor are proprietary to KCUR, the University and Sponsor, respectively. All rights reserved.

