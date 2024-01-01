Ted Massing

A Kansas City native, Ted’s love of communications and journalism began during his years at The University of Kansas. As a graduate of William Allen White School of Journalism with a BS in Advertising & Marketing, Ted fell in love with consultant selling and has spent his career honoring his clients with a customer focused and relationship based attitude.

A highly experienced media representative, Ted’s resume includes 20+ years at The Kansas City Star including his role as Sales Manager, Feature and Targeted Projects, and positions at KC At Home Magazine, and Cumulus Media KC. You can contact Ted here.