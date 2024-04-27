The Fish Fry LIVE at City Barrel

We're bringing KCUR's weekly public radio party — The Fish Fry — to City Barrel for a special LIVE broadcast. Join Chuck Haddix and enjoy a delicious shrimp boil and special brew while you boogie to the best in blues, R&B, soul, jumpin' jazz and zydeco.

When: Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 7-10 p.m.

Where: City Barrel Brewery & Kitchen, 1740 Holmes, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $35 plus taxes and fees. Your ticket includes admission to the event, a shrimp dinner (or vegetarian jambalaya) and a beverage (beer, wine, NA Hop Water or soda). Children under 12 are free.

Tickets: Get tickets here

Join us on April 27 for this special Fish Fry event! Get tickets

Questions? Contact events@kcur.org.