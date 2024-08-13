© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Injured

Two women stand outdoors on a brick-paved area with their backs to the camera, view a collection of flowers, stuffed animals, balloons and other signs that are piled up around a red and white sign that reads "Kansas City Strong United."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Visitors at Union Station on Feb. 19, 2024 look at the memorial set up following the shooting after the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration.

The Injured

Following the Feb. 14, 2024, mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration, KCUR and KFF Health News are investigating what happens to the children and adults who survive gun violence — and who suffer physically or emotionally for potentially the rest of their lives.
Super Bowl Parade Shooting Survivors Await Promised Donations While Bills Pile Up

Share Your Story With Us

We are continuing to report on the effects of the parade shooting on the people who were injured and the community as a whole. Do you have an experience you want to tell us about, or a question you think we should look into?

Message KCUR’s text line at (816) 601-4777. Your information will not be used in an article without your permission.

Load More