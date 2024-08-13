Super Bowl Parade Shooting Survivors Await Promised Donations While Bills Pile Up
Six months after the Feb. 14 parade, survivors under 18 years old respond differently to loud noises, celebrations and things they used to love to do. In this installment of “The Injured,” we meet kids who survived the mass shooting only to live with long-term emotional scars.
The United Way of Greater Kansas City gave $1.2 million to victims and $832,000 to 14 community groups Thursday, hoping to reach individual gunshot victims from the Kansas City Chiefs’ parade shootings and the larger community working to prevent gun violence.
Las familias de los heridos en el tiroteo del 14 febrero cargan con lo que un experto llama "la deuda por victimización". En la tercera entrega de nuestra serie “The Injured,” aprendimos sobre la presión de tener que pagar facturas médicas grandes y pequeñas, y otros gastos de bolsillo.
Families of the people hurt during the Feb. 14 mass shooting are carrying what one expert calls “victimization debt.” In the third story of our series “The Injured,” we learn about the strain of paying small and large medical bills and other out-of-pocket costs.
A pesar del aumento de la violencia con armas de fuego en Estados Unidos, existen pocas pautas médicas sobre la extracción de balas de los cuerpos de los sobrevivientes. En la segunda entrega de nuestra serie “The Injured”, charlamos con tres personas heridas en el desfile del Super Bowl de Kansas City, que enfrentan el tener balas en sus cuerpos de diferentes maneras.
They were shot at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade — and might live with bullets in their bodies foreverDespite the rise of gun violence in America, few medical guidelines exist on removing bullets from survivors’ bodies. In the second installment of our series “The Injured,” we meet three people shot at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade who are dealing with the bullets inside them in different ways.