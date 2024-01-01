Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me LIVE in Kansas City!

From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! returns to Kansas City on Thursday, September 26. Tickets are now available.

Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me! is National Public Radio’s Peabody Award - winning comedy news quiz show. Host Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians, writers, listener contestants, and celebrity guests through a rollicking review of the week’s news.

Contestants vie for the most coveted prize in all of public radio: a custom - recorded greeting by any of our cast members for their voicemail.

Every week, Wait, Wait.... Don’t Tell Me! records in front of a live audience, then carefully edits out all the raunchy, inappropriate, shocking, and hilarious stuff so we can broadcast something that doesn’t get NPR in trouble... well, more trouble. The only way you can find out what our panelists and guests really think about the news is to come see for yourself. And please — don’t tell NPR. Also, we ’re all much more attractive than we sound.

We anticipate this show will SELL OUT so get your tickets today!