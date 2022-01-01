What to expect at RadioActive 2022
RadioActive is KCUR’s exclusive “off-air affair” - an opportunity to interact with your favorite station and its journalists in a way you may have never experienced before. We’ll dine together, enjoy special programming (with a few surprises in store!) and dance the night away.
Your RadioActive evening will include:
- A garden party-inspired theme
- Festive food and drink
- Photo opportunities and a selfie station
- A celebration of 20 years of Up To Date with Steve Kraske
- A special take-home gift
- A dance party with DJ Stevie Cruz
- An unforgettable evening with fellow KCUR fans and staff
All of this is only possible because of you. We thank you for listening, reading and sharing what you love about KCUR. We look forward to celebrating with you!