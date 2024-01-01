Zach Dyer, senior producer for audio, is responsible for the KFF Health News podcasts “American Diagnosis” and “Epidemic,” as well as the Health News Minute for CBS radio affiliates. Before joining KFF Health News, he was a producer and engineer with Just Human Productions. Zach started his journalism career as a reporter with The Tico Times newspaper in San José, Costa Rica. He has reported from four countries, and his work has appeared in 99% Invisible, The Guardian, Los Angeles Times, and the UN Refugee Agency. Zach has a bachelor’s from Washington University in St. Louis and a master’s in Latin American studies from the University of Texas-Austin. He is based in his hometown of St. Louis.