Coming Soon: Overlooked

On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 FBI agents arrested Roger Golubski — a retired Kansas City, Kansas, Police detective — on charges that he raped, sexually assaulted and kidnapped two women in the 1990s. The indictment and arrest of Roger Golubski was a big deal in the community.

But it’s far from over. These federal charges are just a tiny piece of a decades-long story.

In 1994, Roger Golubski put an innocent man, Lamonte McIntyre, in prison for 23 years. And it wasn’t until 2017, when McIntyre was exonerated and a list of murdered and missing women appeared, that people in power started to realize how deep this went.

Golubski had been using his badge to exploit women for decades — and it was an open secret. There were people who tried to sound the alarm, but not enough people listened.

Introducing: Overlooked, a new investigative podcast from KCUR Studios and the NPR Midwest Newsroom.

For the past two years, KCUR's Peggy Lowe has been investigating corruption within the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department. Overlooked dives deep into the whole story of Golubski, introduces the people who he's wronged, and asks what accountability and justice truly looks like.

Coming soon. Subscribe now, wherever you get podcasts.

Overlooked is written by Peggy Lowe, and reported by Lowe, Steve Vockrodt and Dan Margolies. It’s produced by Mackenzie Martin and Suzanne Hogan, and edited by CJ Janovy. Mixing help from Paris Norvel and Trevor Grandin. Our digital editor is Gabe Rosenberg, and our artwork is by Crysta Henthorne. Music from Blue Dot Sessions.