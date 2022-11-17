The longtime executive director of Kansas City’s Coterie Theatre is leaving the stage

Joette Pelster, who has led Kansas City’s premier theater for young audiences for 28 years, announced on Thursday plans to retire. Pelster has been executive director of the Coterie Theatre since 1993.

“I had been thinking about it slightly before (the COVID-19 pandemic) — as you know, that upset all of our worlds,” she says.

“I just decided as COVID ended and the staff was back in gear and we had a full season ahead of us … back in August, I began the discussion,” she says. “I just thought it was time.”

According to the Coterie, the organization’s annual budget grew from $600,000 to $1.6 million during Pelster’s tenure. She is also credited with expanding the theater’s community reach beyond its headquarters on the first level of Crown Center shops, through drama classes, in-school programs and community projects.

The theater, founded in 1979, now serves about 97,000 people a year with more than 350 performances.

Before she joined the Coterie in 1993, Pelster worked as the Folly Theater’s marketing director and was Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey’s first executive director. She took a brief leave from the Coterie to help restore and reopen the 18th and Vine district’s Gem Theater in 1997.

Though COVID-19 provided significant challenges, the first struggles Pelster faced leading the Coterie came in her first few years, trying to ensure their standards met the same high expectations as a theater for an adult audience.

“So that took some work to build that up,” she says, “You have standards, and they shouldn't be different if the audience is 5 (years old) or 50.”

The Coterie Theatre is now a professional Actors’ Equity theater, presenting classic and contemporary productions. The union represents performers and stage managers, and provides standards for work conditions and negotiating wages.

In 2004, TIME magazine named the Coterie one of the top theaters for young audiences, calling it groundbreaking, and “one of the nation’s most respected.”

Pelster has worked closely with producing artistic director Jeff Church, who started with the organization in 2000. Over the last 25 years, the Coterie has produced more than 50 world or American premieres and productions that traveled to the New Victory Theatre in New York City and The Kennedy Center in Washington.

One season that stands out for Pelster was during the late 1990s. Programming that year focused on banned books, which remains a timely subject.

“We just presented plays that had been banned at the time … which was a highly successful season,” she says. “That was one of my first impressions about how important the Coterie was to the community, and me personally in my development as their executive director.”

In a news release announcing her retirement, the Coterie’s board President Andrew Van Der Laan said Pelster’s “great strength is that she effortlessly bridges the worlds of business and art, matching a keen organizational and financial acumen with a profound respect for artists and the art.”

Pelster says a succession plan is in place, but the theater’s board of directors has not provided any details yet. Pelster will retire by the end of January 2023, though she anticipates staying after that as an advisor.

“It will continue to be a big part of my life,” she says. “They’re in good hands.”