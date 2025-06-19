KU professor wants Charles Lindbergh Jr. kidnapping evidence released for DNA testing

A University of Kansas history professor who has researched the kidnapping and murder of Charles Lindbergh's infant son in 1932 says it's time for the New Jersey State Police to submit evidence in the case for modern forensic testing.

Jonathan Hagel, an assistant teaching professor, has joined a lawsuit that seeks to force authorities to release evidence, specifically the numerous ransom letters sent to the Lindbergh family after the kidnapping, so that it can be tested for DNA.

"There is good reason to believe that there is saliva underneath the stamps and in the glue of the envelopes that has not been exposed to air," he said. "Thus, (it) would be recoverable."

Charles Lindbergh became famous in 1927 for his nonstop flight on the "Spirit of St. Louis" across the Atlantic Ocean. His was the first solo transatlantic flight.

In 1932, Charles Jr., then 20 months old, was kidnapped from the Lindberghs' New Jersey home. At least a dozen ransom notes demanding money were sent to the family.

The toddler was found dead two months later. His death led Congress to make kidnapping a federal offense under certain circumstances.

Bruno Richard Hauptmann was eventually arrested for the child's murder. He was convicted and executed.

But Hagel said DNA testing could help prove or disprove Hauptmann's involvement in the case.

"From the moment he was arrested, there were already signs and already calls that this was not the guy, or at the very least, there were other people involved," Hagel said. "The case was controversial right from the get-go."

The state of New Jersey has been granted an extension to respond to the lawsuit.

Were he alive today, Charles Lindbergh Jr. would celebrate his 95th birthday on Sunday.

This story was originally published by Kansas Public Radio and shared by the Kansas News Service.