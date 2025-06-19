© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
KU professor wants Charles Lindbergh Jr. kidnapping evidence released for DNA testing

Kansas Public Radio | By Matthew Algeo
Published June 20, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
Charles Lindbergh Jr.
Lindbergh Picture Collection, Manuscripts and Archives, Yale University Library
Charles Lindbergh Jr.

A University of Kansas historian is looking for answers to a mystery that's nearly a century old. Could DNA tests shed new light on the Lindbergh baby kidnapping case?

A University of Kansas history professor who has researched the kidnapping and murder of Charles Lindbergh's infant son in 1932 says it's time for the New Jersey State Police to submit evidence in the case for modern forensic testing.

Jonathan Hagel, an assistant teaching professor, has joined a lawsuit that seeks to force authorities to release evidence, specifically the numerous ransom letters sent to the Lindbergh family after the kidnapping, so that it can be tested for DNA.

"There is good reason to believe that there is saliva underneath the stamps and in the glue of the envelopes that has not been exposed to air," he said. "Thus, (it) would be recoverable."
Charles Lindbergh became famous in 1927 for his nonstop flight on the "Spirit of St. Louis" across the Atlantic Ocean. His was the first solo transatlantic flight.

Charles Lindbergh
Library of Congress
Charles Lindbergh

In 1932, Charles Jr., then 20 months old, was kidnapped from the Lindberghs' New Jersey home. At least a dozen ransom notes demanding money were sent to the family.

The toddler was found dead two months later. His death led Congress to make kidnapping a federal offense under certain circumstances.

Bruno Richard Hauptmann was eventually arrested for the child's murder. He was convicted and executed.

But Hagel said DNA testing could help prove or disprove Hauptmann's involvement in the case.

"From the moment he was arrested, there were already signs and already calls that this was not the guy, or at the very least, there were other people involved," Hagel said. "The case was controversial right from the get-go."

The state of New Jersey has been granted an extension to respond to the lawsuit.

Were he alive today, Charles Lindbergh Jr. would celebrate his 95th birthday on Sunday.

This story was originally published by Kansas Public Radio and shared by the Kansas News Service.
