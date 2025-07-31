© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
At least two released after immigration raids at restaurants in Lenexa and Kansas City, Kansas

KCUR | By Madeline Fox
Published July 31, 2025 at 9:25 PM CDT
People gathered outside El Toro Loco in Lenexa on Wednesday, July 30, after federal agents appeared to arrest several workers at the restaurant earlier in the day.
Kyle Palmer
/
Johnson County Post
People gathered outside El Toro Loco in Lenexa on Wednesday, July 30, after federal agents appeared to arrest several workers at the restaurant earlier in the day.

The immigrant-supporting group Advocates for Immigration Rights and Reconciliation confirmed Thursday night that at least two of the up to 12 people detained in raids the day before had been released.

Two people picked up in immigration raids at the El Toro Loco locations in Lenexa and Kansas City, Kansas had been released as of Thursday night, immigration advocates confirmed.

The coordinated raids by Homeland Security Investigations agents took place at both locations of El Toro Loco Mexican Bar and Grill at 11 a.m., according to the local group Advocates for Immigration Rights and Reconciliation.

The advocacy group said in a press release Wednesday that seven workers were detained at 1706 Village West Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas, and four workers were taken into custody at the 10088 Woodland Road location in Lenexa.

Immigration authorities have detained people around Kansas and Missouri, including those with legal permission to work in the United States. Arrests, and the fear of raids, have had a chilling effect on immigrant communities.

Madeline Fox
The vibrant, diverse Kansas City metro is trying to make its mark on the global stage. As KCUR’s interim news director, I strive to bring you stories — wherever you usually find them — that help you stay informed, better know your home and reflect the joy of being in your community. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
